Radical Feminists Vandalize 2 Churches, Torch Pro-Life Journalist’s Car

A radical feminist group has claimed responsibility for recently vandalizing two churches in Germany and torching a pro-life journalist’s car.

The first attack reportedly occurred on December 27, when members of a group called the “Feminist Autonomous Cell” (FAC) vandalized an evangelical Christian church with spray pain in the southern German city of Tübingen. The group also set a minibus on fire outside the church, causing some 40,000 euro in damages, according to estimates by authorities.

Not long after, FAC posted a confession letter on the website indymedia, which accused the of fomenting “anti-feminist attitudes,” Catholic News Service reported.

Last week, FAC militants were at it again, throwing paint on Saint Elisabeth’s church in Berlin. The group posted an online letter claiming that the paint attack came in retaliation for the church having hosted participants in Germany’s annual March for Life, held last September.

In their letter, FAC members justified the attack, saying that the March for Life serves as a platform for “fundamentalist, anti-trans, homophobic, anti-Semitic, misogynist, patriarchal, and right-wing conservative” speakers.

On New Year’s Eve, FAC members set fire to the SUV owned by pro-life German journalist and author Gunnar Schupelius, who writes for the newspaper BZ and has openly espoused pro-life views.

In FAC’s confession letter for the arson, they also doxxed Schupelius, publishing his home address “in a bid to provoke further violence,” Catholic News Service reported.

This marked the second time Schupelius’ car was torched because of his pro-life stance. Five years ago his car was set on fire and, as in the recent case, a confession taking credit for the arson was published online.

In an interview last week, Schupelius was asked if there wasn’t some contradiction in left-wing radicals — who supposedly defend freedom of speech — using violence to shut him up.

“It is really a paradoxical situation,” Schupelius said. “These are people who claim to be fighting for the right thing. This includes tolerance towards dissenters, but they don’t believe in that.”

Schupelius added that the discussion has changed and anyone dissenting from popular opinion on matters such as abortion or climate change must justify their positions, since they are seen as going against the morally superior stance.

