Nolte: CNN Hires Lying Leftist John Harwood to Cover White House

Far-left CNN just did least surprising thing ever: hired old, white, Trump-hating leftist and liar John Harwood to cover the White House.

Y’all remember John Harwood, right?

He’s the guy who got caught emailing Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta during the 2016 presidential campaign to express his support, offer guidance, and not ask any tough questions about Hillary’s corrupt handling of her emails while secretary of state.

But he did minimize Clinton’s outrageous and corrupt behavior in an email to Podesta and Clinton aide Jake Sullivan.

“[S]et aside process,” this godless hack assured team Clinton, “if there’s any specific/plausible suggestion of nefarious email @HillaryClinton was trying to hide, I haven’t heard it.”

Oh, and the unbiased, objective, not-at-all leftwing Harwood was also a moderator for a Republican primary debate, the guy who accused then-candidate (and frontrunner) Trump of running a “comic book version of a Presidential campaign.”

“Let’s be honest,” Harwood smirked. “Is this a comic book version of a Presidential campaign? I talked to economic advisors who have served presidents of both parties. They said that you have as much chance of cutting taxes that much without increasing the deficit as you would of flying away from that podium by flapping your arms around.”

Yeah, that held up well.

And then…

Harwood was again caught emailing with best bud Podesta where he bragged about how he goaded Trump with that question.

“I imagine… …that Obama feels some (sad) vindication at this demonstration of his years-long point about the opposition party veering off the rails. I certainly am feeling that way with respect to how I questioned Trump at our debate,” Harwood wrote in the email.

How sad is that, a grown man begging for crumbs from his Precious Barry.

In fact, Harwood’s sleazy partisanship is so all-consuming, he assured Podesta that his (Harwood’s) own employer, the far-left New York Times, was wrong to cover the facts uncovered by Breitbart’s own Peter Schweizer in his bestseller, Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich.

“I find it weird that NYT made some sort of deal with the guy writing that book,” he wrote.

We also learned that Harwood — get this — asked the Hillary Clinton’s campaign how he should interview Jeb Bush, who was then seen as the most likely Republican to face Hillary in the general election.

“What should I ask Jeb in Speakeasy interview tomorrow?” Harwood asked Podesta.

Harwood defended this with the claim that asking rival campaigns for questions is no big deal, but Harwood did not cite a single example where he asked Jeb Bush or any other Republican what he should ask a Democrat.

Here’s a list, compiled by Breitbart’s deputy managing editor Ezra Dulis, of all the things WikiLeaks caught Harwood doing:

Harwood is also a liar, a liar caught lying as a debate moderator in 2016, a liar caught lying about how the fake Steele Dossier was legitimate; he even lies about easily verifiable stuff like GDP growth under Trump. Oh, and he’s a shameless race baiter.

So John Harwood is perfect for CNN:

Old

White

Male

Leftist

Race-baiting

Liar

Because … this is CNN’s echo chamber.

