In a predictable return to the media mentality that was used to protect President Predator Clinton in the ’90s, the corporate media are publishing one desperate hit piece after another to smear Joe Biden’s sexual assault accuser, Tara Reade.

The media are not at all interested in the fact Reade has seven — seven! — pieces of corroborating evidence to back up her allegation Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 — which is seven more than Christine Blasey Serial Liar had.

The media are not at all interested that nine other women have accused Biden of sexual misconduct — including female Secret Service agents who claim Biden exposed himself to them.

The media are not at all interested in the fact Biden is engaging in a cover up of his Senate papers, the very papers where an eighth piece of corroboration might be found — the sexual harassment complaint Reade says she filed against Biden, the complaint that she says got her fired from his Senate office.

And the fake news media are certainly not at all interested in the litany of #MeToo promises they made last year to ensure us the 1990s, that horrible era where the media relentlessly smeared all of Bill Clinton’s victims, would never happened again. Because…

Here we go again.

After the New York Times’ “exoneration” of Biden was debunked by a ton of corroborating evidence that was proved the Times had in fact not completed an exhaustive investigation; after the Associated Press’s lies smearing Reade were debunked, and even after PBS made a chauvinist fool of itself trying to portray the fact it uncovered even more Biden victims as exoneration, the media are still at it. But now the media are so desperate to excuse Biden’s accusers, they’re interviewing Democrats to exonerate the Democrat Biden, and they’re trashing Reade for — this is not a joke: not returning books and a few unpaid bills, for struggling with her rent and asking to borrow money.

Worse, the media are not only interviewing Democrats, they are interviewing Joe Biden Democrats, his own peeps, the people who worked for him.

Are you kidding me?

The far-left CNNLOL is the best example of this. If you read their extensive hit piece against Reade, the fake news outlet spoke to “Stacey Lentz, who worked as a receptionist for then-Sen. Kent Conrad in the early ’90s.” But CNN doesn’t tell you Conrad was a Democrat, a colleague of Biden’s.

CNN spoke to Ben Savage, who “worked in Biden’s office from 1993 to 1996[.]”

CNN spoke to Melissa Lefko, “a staff assistant in Biden’s office in the early 1990s[.]”

And here’s my favorite part:

In recent interviews with CNN, 10 former Biden staffers who worked in Biden’s Senate office at the same time as Reade said they were never aware of any issues related to sexual harassment, let alone sexual assault, involving their former boss. Biden never had even the hint of this kind of reputation, they said, in a town where it was well-known which male elected officials had such reputations.

Ten Biden peeps, y’all.

Well, case closed.

The taxpayer-funded welfare queens at PBS did the same, talked to countless members of the Biden Posse, only PBS came up with even more instances of Biden’s inappropriate behavior, but wrist-flicked those away as no big deal because Orange Man Bad.

The far-left Politico wants us to believe Reade is lying because a couple of people say she was a bad tenant.

“‘Manipulative, deceitful, user’: Tara Reade left a trail of aggrieved acquaintances,” the Politico smear job reads.

“A number of those who crossed paths with Biden’s accuser say they remember two things: She spoke favorably about her time working for Biden, and she left them feeling duped.” The Politico sub-hed reads.

Politico opens with 11 paragraphs on Reade’s dispute with a former landlord.

Politico then spends a half dozen paragraphs on Reade’s apparent struggle for money. Did you know this monster tried to hide her car so it wouldn’t be repossessed?

But that’s not her worst sin. Get a load of this crack reporting…

In another instance, Reade came by the ranch desperately seeking $200 to pay the rent, [Lynne] Hummer said. On the way to Reade’s house, Hummer said she didn’t notice that Reade texted her and upped her request from $200 to $350.

OMFG, Reade bumped her request for a personal loan from $200 to $350. How evil. But I have a question…

If Ms. Hummer was on her way to Reade’s house, one can assume it was to loan Reade the money, but nowhere does Politico report whether Reade paid Hummer back or not, so I think it’s safe to assume Reade did pay the loan back and Politico decided not to report that.

This is the one I can’t quite get over:

Hummer also alleged Reade called a veterinarian to the ranch to service her personal horse, leaving Hummer to pay a $1,400 bill.

If Reade called the vet, only Reade can be held accountable for the bill. Don’t tell me, I spent 17 years in boiler rooms collecting debts. What a ridiculous allegation.

Then Politico reaches all the way back to 2008 to find another disgruntled landlord, who is offered 12 paragraphs to share his harrowing story about how Reade ruined his floors before he was forced to evict her.

Someone named Kelly Klett is given nine paragraphs to describe how Reade struggled to pay her rent and failed to return some books.

You don’t need me to tell you what a pathetic hit job this all is — digging up a handful of people (who are probably Democrats) out of the whole life of a 56-year-old woman, a single mother fleeing from what sounds like a nightmare of an abusive marriage. There was certainly a restraining order involved.

As far as all this talk about Reade speaking in a positive way about Joe Biden, how many victims of Harvey Weinstein not only spoke highly of him but went back to work for him? Speaking highly of a powerful abuser is not the exception, it’s the norm.

But as they dig into the whole life of a 56-year-old woman and come up with a handful of petty dust, what none of these media smear merchants dare reveal to their gullible readers is the seven pieces of corroboration Reade has, or the nine additional accusers Biden has.

Reade continues to behave like a woman with nothing to hide, while Biden hides his Senate papers and counts on the media to turn an unreturned book into conclusive proof his alleged victim is just another one of those crazed, lying, gold-digging harpies standing in the way of a powerful, old white man’s rightful place in the world.

