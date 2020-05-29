Leftists Attack CNN Headquarters in Atlanta

CNN headquarters in Atlanta, GA, was vandalized by left-wing rioters on Friday, including the smashing of windows and graffitiing of the company’s logo sign.

Spray-painted graffiti messages included “no cops” and “fuck Trump,”according to the Hollywood Reporter.

CNN’s own reporting of the event included a claim that “#Love” was a message spraypainted on its logo sign.

CNN’s Fernando Alfonso posted video of the vandals and protesters via Twitter. The video showed visible signs and graffiti with messages of “Black Lives Matter,” “ABOLISH POLICE,” “FUCK 12,” “NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE,” and “POLICE R MURDERERS.” A man is heard shouting, “Fuck CNN!”

An American flag was burned by the protesters.

Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN's Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Police cars getting literally destroyed in Atlanta outside the CNN Center pic.twitter.com/x5zRxZVQpb — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Vandal messaging included “ACAB,” and acronym for “all cops are bastards.” An alternative form of the message is “1312.”

Atlanta #StopKillingUs Protest is moving from the Capitol to the CNN center and then to police department. pic.twitter.com/C4IuIPP04L — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) May 29, 2020

Police inside CNN’s offices were reported to have used smoke bombs and flash bangs to disperse rioters, with rioters throwing smoke grenades back into the CNN building.

CNN now reporting live from inside its international headquarters in Atlanta, where windows are smashed and police are throwing smoke bombs and flash bangs to a crowd of people outside. — Patrick deHahn (@patrickdehahn) May 30, 2020

—@CNNValencia reporting from *inside* the CNN Center in Atlanta as demonstrators throw a smoke bomb inside and officers attempt to hold the line. pic.twitter.com/SH8w3IOkTo — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 30, 2020

Somehow the protestors have gotten back to CNN Center. Throwing rocks and smoke bombs at police in lobby. pic.twitter.com/8GeGBdf8Is — Cliff Cheney (@cliffcheney) May 30, 2020

Watch @CNN now if you've got it. Nick Valencia is reporting from inside CNN Center as crowds outside smash the windows. Smoke grenade thrown by protesters at police inside. — Angus Watson (@gus_watson) May 30, 2020

