Fox News Criticized for Cutting Away from Republican National Convention

As the nation turned its eyes to the stage of the Republican National Convention on Monday night, Fox News’ live coverage was notably inconsistent.
“Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN,” Trump campaign Digital & Data Senior Advisor Brad Parscale tweeted just before 9:00 PM on the opening night of the Republican National Convention. “Unbelievable.” He was not alone.
Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 25, 2020
As the evening continued, social media lit up with questions and criticism regarding the outlet’s broadcasting choices. NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur posted a screenshot showing Fox cutting away from live coverage:
Fox News has cut away from the Republican convention. pic.twitter.com/VauD1J2ZEN
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 25, 2020
NBC News’s Josh Lederman also noted Fox cut away during RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel’s speech:
Fox cuts away from the RNC in the middle of @GOPChairwoman McDaniel's speech
— Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) August 25, 2020
Others noted Fox News was not covering the speeches from the convention in full:
And…Fox News dropped the feed of the #RNC2020.
Who gives a crap what Sean Hannity has to say right now? #PatheticFoxNews
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 25, 2020
Fox News cut away from the RNC as soon as Charlie Kirk started talking pic.twitter.com/SVgFarOnxL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2020
MSNBC carrying Charlie Kirk live but Fox News decides to cut to Sen Kennedy
— Sam Stein (@samstein) August 25, 2020
Interestingly @MSNBC is playing all of the #GOPConvention thus far with out side distractions. @FoxNews in contrast is playing ‘other’ programming while the convention itself is relegated to a small little box on the side of the screen. At least so far.
— Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) August 25, 2020
Mark Dice noted that Fox News continued to cut away from speakers at the RNC throughout the night to talk to guests and panelists:
A Black Democrat is speaking at the RNC, endorsing Trump, but Fox News has Lindsay Graham talking with Hannity. #Pathetic.
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 25, 2020
Fox News is only cable network not airing the RNC speech of a business man who fled Cuba years ago and is warning against the dangers of Communism and the Democrat Party embracing it. pic.twitter.com/fBsSILiAdR
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 25, 2020
