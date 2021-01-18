Nolte: Disgraced Fox News Channel Is Losing to MSNBC and CNNLOL

With this insane news cycle, I’ve been hesitant to dance on the grave of the disgraced Fox News Channel. Once things settle down, which they hopefully will after His Fraudulency Joe Biden is sworn in on Wednesday, the cable news ratings might revert back to norm.

Nevertheless, this is still news…

Over the past 20 years, we’ve had all kinds of insane news cycles, and for the first time in 20 years, the disgraced Fox News Channel just lost to far-left CNN.

Oh, and the disgraced Fox News Channel also lost to far-left MSNBC. To which I can only say tee hee.

Could this be a sign of things to come?

CNN[LOL] topped cable networks with roughly 2.8 million viewers per day from Jan. 4 through Sunday, and 4.2 million in primetime, according to the ratings data. For that same period, Comcast Corp’s MSNBC attracted 2.3 million per day and 3.8 million in primetime. Fox News, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corp, drew about 1.7 million per day and 3.2 million in primetime.

Well, I sure hope that’s a sign of things to come. So where are all those Fox viewers going? Well…

Newsmax, a smaller rival that has been promoted by President Trump, said it saw record ratings in primetime of 443,000 for the week. Its total day ratings averaged 294,000. Newsmax does not provide full-time news coverage on weekends.

How great is that?

Fox News is a disgrace. https://t.co/OCgNPdns2v — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 10, 2020

If you recall, regardless of the news cycle — insane or no — the disgraced Fox News used to regularly trounced CNNLOL and MSNBC combined.

Things are so bad over at the disgraced Fox News, there are rumors CEO Suzanne Scott is on her way out the door.

Tee hee.

At this point, I just don’t think there’s any question the disgraced Fox News is in real ratings trouble. But what did they expect after spitting in the face of their most loyal viewers, of their own base of support?

Just for starters…

The disgraced Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace rigged the first debate between President Trump and His Fraudulency. The disgraced Fox News Channel lied about rigging the debate, lied about Trump not denouncing racism. The disgraced Fox News Channel laughs at their own viewers when it thinks we’re not looking. The disgraced Fox News Channel rigged Election Night. The disgraced Fox News Channel blacklisted President Trump. The disgraced Fox News Channel released one rigged poll after another.

Yes, the disgraced Fox News Channel’s preening arrogance has finally caught up with them, and did so at the worst possible time: when the audience it betrayed has so many alternatives.

President Trump SLAMS Fox News again. https://t.co/gNbxNBKeV8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 12, 2020

Who knows what the rating will look like a month from now, but nothing changes the fact that for the first time since 2000, the disgraced Fox News Channel lost to … CNNLOL.

Something is very broken over there. They’ve hired people who despise their own viewers, and now that the viewers know that, we’re looking elsewhere.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.