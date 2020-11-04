Nolte: Trump Was Right — Fox News Polls Stink

President Donald Trump told us over and over again that Fox News’s polling stunk. He was right.

The most recent national poll from Fox had former Vice President Joe Biden beating Trump by eight points, 52 to 44 percent.

Right now, Trump is down only two points. This will widen as California reports more. But it’s hard to see it landing near eight points.

Although the poll reaches back to June, Fox News said Trump would lose Florida by nine. Trump won by 3.6 points.

Fox News said Biden would win Pennsylvania by five. The state is gunna be a squeaker and Trump could eventually take it.

Fox News told us Trump would lose Nevada by 11. With almost all the votes in, Nevada is too close to call.

Fox News told us Trump would lose Wisconsin by five. While Trump is going to either demand a recount our outright contest the results, as of now he is down by less than half a point.

Fox News told us Trump would lose Michigan by 12. With 94 percent of the vote counted, Trump is down by less than a point.

Fox News told us Trump would lose Arizona by nine points. With 86 percent of the vote in, Arizona is too close to call.

Fox News told us Trump would lose North Carolina by four. With 95 percent of the vote in, Trump is up by 1.4 points.

Fox News told us Trump would win Ohio by only by three. He won by 8.1.

Fox News called Arizona early for Joe Biden last night. Now it looks like Trump could win Arizona.

Fox News claimed Democrats would pick up a net of five House seats last night. The GOP has so far picked a net of four.

Fox News is not your friend.

Stop watching Fox News.

Fox News is laughing at you.

These polls and projections are not mistakes. They are lies.

Yes, a lot of other pollsters got it just as wrong or worse.

They are also liars.

Fox News says it’s different from the establishment media.

Fox just says it’s different while they laugh at you.

Stop watching Fox News.

Fox News lies.

