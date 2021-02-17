Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions released a statement upon the passing of “America’s Anchorman” Rush Limbaugh, lauding the conservative talk radio legend for battling “left-wing extremism with logic, facts, truth, and wonderful humor.”

“Mary and I are terribly saddened by the loss of the Great Rush Limbaugh,” the former U.S. senator said in a statement. “He has truly been a magnificent voice for America. Over the last four decades, he has been one of this country’s most valuable citizens.”

“He loved America, understood America, and told her glorious story to millions of Americans every day,” Sessions continued, praising the conservative radio icon for demolishing “left-wing extremism with logic, facts, truth, and wonderful humor.”

“His importance to the health of this nation and her people cannot be overstated. His fans are legion. His trusted voice and analysis of the challenges we face, as a nation and as individuals, is no more,” he added.

“We will surely grieve for this great loss, give thanks for his contributions and renew our determination to preserve, defend and extend the greatness that is America,” Sessions concluded.

Limbaugh, 70, passed away Wednesday morning after a battle with advanced lung cancer.

“Rush will forever be the greatest of all time,” his wife Kathryn said at the top of his radio program Wednesday, announcing his passing.

“He is a legend. He really is. There aren’t too many legends around. But he is a legend,” former President Trump, who awarded Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom last year, said in reaction to the news.