CBS News’ disgraced news magazine 60 Minutes has been caught maliciously editing comments made by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) about a fake “pay for play” conspiracy theory, which fake media outlets like 60 Minutes are trying to fabricate out of thin air.

Side Note: DeSantis’ full and complete and reasonable answer was available on YouTube, but now the exculpatory YouTube video has mysteriously vanished after conservatives began sharing it.

Over Easter weekend, 60 Minutes released a clip of its correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi (pictured, right) basically heckling the governor with her debunked conspiracy theory during a March press conference. But…

The clip released by the fake outlet is maliciously edited to make it look as though DeSantis dodged and bulldozed her question rather than answer it — which he did to the satisfaction of any reasonable person.

“Publix, as you know, donated $100,000 to your campaign,” Alfonsi angrily says. “And then you rewarded them with the exclusive rights to distribute the vaccination in Palm Beach –”

“First, of all what you’re saying is wrong,” DeSantis fires back.

“How is that not pay for play?” Alfonsi shouts back.

“That’s a fake narrative,” DeSantis explains. “I met with the county mayor, I met with the administrator, I met with all the folks at Palm Beach County and I said, ‘Here’s some of the options: We can do more drive-thru sites, we can give more to hospitals, we can do the Publix.’ And they said, ‘We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents.'”

Alfonsi shouts back that Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay says DeSantis “never met with her about the Publix deal.” She then heckles the governor: “The criticism here is that is pay for play, governor!”

“And it’s wrong, it’s wrong,” DeSantis replies. “It’s a fake narrative. I just disabused you of the narrative. And you don’t care about the facts. Because, obviously, I laid it out for you in a way that is irrefutable.”

By design, DeSantis looks ridiculous in the 60 Minutes clip, like he’s claiming a victory he didn’t earn, like he’s just shouting words like “disabused” and “facts” and “irrefutable” hoping that will make it so….

Ah, but that was obviously the disgraced fake news magazine’s plan, because what the fake news magazine didn’t want its gullible viewers to see was the most crucial part of the exchange — DeSantis’ full and comprehensive answer.

The full video (which was first located by Twitter user @AGHamilton29), was summarized by Fox News using a YouTube video of the unedited clip, but — surprise, surprise, — that video disappeared from YouTube last night.

Here’s the Fox summary of DeSantis’ full answer:

“First of all, the first pharmacies that had [the vaccine] were CVS and Walgreens and they had a long-term care mission, so they were going to the long-term care facilities. They got the vaccine in the middle of December, they started going to the long-term care facilities the third week in December to do LTCs,” DeSantis told Alfonsi. “So that was their mission, that was very important and we trusted them to do that. As we got into January, we wanted to expand the distribution points. “So yes, you had the counties, you had some drive-thru sites, you had hospitals that were doing a lot, but we wanted to get it into communities more. So we reached out to other retail pharmacies: Publix, Walmart, obviously CVS and Walgreens had to finish that mission and we said we’re going to use you as soon as you’re done with that,” DeSantis continued. DeSantis added that Publix was the “first one to raise their hand” and to say they were ready to distribute the vaccine. The vaccine was then rolled out on a “trial basis” in three counties, seniors gave the rollout “100% positive” feedback.

The disgraced 60 Minutes hit-job is such hackwork, The former head of Florida’s emergency management agency — a Democrat — is declaring it hackwork:

The former head of Florida's emergency management agency (a Democrat fwiw) pushes back on 60 Minutes story tying Publix donations to DeSantis to its state vaccine distribution contract https://t.co/svEckfoIU8 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 5, 2021

P.S. The disgraced 60 Minutes still hasn’t covered Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) nursing home scandal.

