Poll: Six Percent of Republicans Have Confidence in Television News

A recent Gallup poll found that six percent of Republicans have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in television news.

In contrast, the survey found 25 percent of Democrats had confidence in television news.

The Gallup report stated:

Majorities of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, as well as Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, express confidence in the military and small business. Both party groups express similarly low confidence in the Supreme Court, big business, banks and the criminal justice system. However, partisans’ confidence in the remaining 10 institutions diverges. Republicans have far more confidence than Democrats in the police and the church. Meanwhile, Democrats’ confidence in the other eight institutions outpaces Republicans’ by double digits.

Although leftists have called to defund the police, less than one in five American voters believe the nation should spend less on law enforcement, Breitbart News reported June 29.

“In fact, 52 percent of voters actually think America needs to spend more on police, according to a Rasmussen poll released on Tuesday,” the outlet said. “Only 18 percent think the country should spend less on police, and 23 percent say the current amount of funding for police is about right.”

In October, Breitbart News reported Gallup’s annual poll measuring public trust in mass media showed a record high number of those who had no trust.

“Six in ten of those polled have ‘not very much’ trust (27 percent) in the media, while those who have ‘none at all’ hit a record 33 percent,” the article stated.