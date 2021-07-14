Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Drops to 49 Percent

A national poll released Wednesday shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating plummeted below the 50 percent mark.

The Economist/YouGov poll showed that adult voters across the country gave Biden an approval rating of 49 percent.

In recent months, Biden’s job approval has hovered around the 50 percent mark. In June, the same poll showed Biden with a 50 percent approval.

Additionally, Biden’s approval rating, according to Rasmussen’s tracking poll, in July is at 49 percent, while in June, the president had around 50 percent, which was down from a high of 55 percent in late May.

Biden buyer's remorse sets in as inflation soars, millions remain jobless, the border is in crisis, and crime is on the rise.

Recently Biden, with the help of his staff, has been exploring two types of “infrastructure” deals, a “bipartisan” deal and a more radical deal coming straight from the Democrat’s partisan agenda.

Democrats in Congress hope to have a trojan horse reconciliation package accompany their partisan proposal, even though some House Democrats worry that the reconciliation “infrastructure” package will destroy their midterm hopes of keeping the majority.

Earlier in the month, a pro-Biden super PAC had released a memo saying Biden’s voters are overwhelmingly clueless about any of his accomplishments.

This, in turn, will be seen as a threat to the Democrat’s wafer-thin majorities in both the House and Senate in the midterms and possibly to the presidency in 2024.

The Economist/YouGov poll asked 1292 registered adults voters and was conducted between July 10 to 13. The margin of error is plus or minus three percent.