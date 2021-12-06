Exclusive: Iranian American Group and ZOA Urge Joe Biden to Resume ‘Maximum Pressure’ on Iran

Following yet another round of failed nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran in Vienna this past week, Iranian advocacy group Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL) released a joint statement with the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) blasting attempts at “appeasement” and calling to “end the charade of reviving the Obama nuclear deal.”

In the exclusive statement made to Breitbart News on Monday, IAL Executive Director Bryan Leib and ZOA President Morton Klein called on President Biden to up the pressure on the theocratic regime in light of the most recent round of failed nuclear talks.

After noting the “disappointment and concern” expressed by senior diplomats from various countries due to the Islamic Republic’s “proposed alterations to a text that had been agreed on in previous rounds” and the subsequent collapse of talks, the joint statement accused the Iranian regime of deceiving fellow nations.

“We are not shocked in the least that the Islamic Republic’s representatives have backtracked on the previously agreed points,” it reads. “This deception is part of their playbook and we expected this would be the end result.”

“The Islamic Republic has shown the world time and time again it cannot be trusted and that it is not negotiating in good faith,” it continues.

The statement then calls on the president to return to a campaign of “maximum pressure,” claiming the Mullahs only comprehend strength.

“The time is now for President Joe Biden to immediately pivot back to a maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic because strength, not appeasement, is the only language that works with the Mullahs,” it reads.

It concludes by calling out the Biden State Department for trusting the “terrorist” regime of Iran.

“The State Department must stop placing any level of faith in a terrorist regime that has the blood of Americans, Israelis and others, including the Iranian people on their hands,” it states.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned countries worldwide against caving to Iranian “nuclear blackmail” by supplying the “murderous” Iranian regime with sanctions relief and funding.

Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism worldwide, claims its nuclear program is for energy purposes, but world leaders — including the six nations that joined the 2015 deal to limit Iran’s nuclear weapons capacity — say enriching uranium may lead to Iran’s ability to quickly create a nuclear weapon.

The Obama-led nuclear deal — deemed fatally flawed and highly one-sided by many, and from which then-President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 — delineates an enrichment limit of 3.67 percent.

Iran has been accused of violating the agreement as Tehran produces more enriched uranium.

Recently, the International Atomic Energy Agency told member nations in its confidential quarterly report that Iran has an estimated stock of 39 pounds of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent fissile purity, an increase of almost eight kilograms since August.

Nevertheless, current nuclear talks in Vienna may see the United States and other world powers provide Iran with economic sanctions relief in exchange for temporary restrictions on its nuclear program.

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley claimed the Biden administration could not be trusted to stop the Iranian nuclear program she deemed a threat to Israel’s existence.

She also suggested the Jewish state reject waiting for Biden’s approval to counter the Iranian threat.

In October, U.S. special envoy for Iran Robert Malley warned that Iran successfully achieving nuclear capabilities in the near future is a realistic scenario.

“We have to prepare for a world … where Iran doesn’t have constraints on its nuclear program,” he said, adding that options are being considered to “deal with” such a scenario even as the Biden administration seeks a return to the Iran deal.

In addition, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), along with Republican colleagues, blasted President Biden and his administration for displaying weakness in its relations with Iran, having “inexplicably” removed sanctions from Iranian missile producers, and for “empowering” terrorists.

With an eye on nuclear weapons and through support of terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Houthis in Yemen, Iran continues to be a growing global threat to the interests of many countries.

