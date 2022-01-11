The far-left Los Angeles Times just launched a whole new front in the campaign to dehumanize Trump supporters. Why else would it publish a column titled, “Mocking anti-vaxxers’ deaths is ghoulish, yes — but necessary.”

Oh, but if you look at the original L.A. Times URL, it appears as though the column was initially titled, “Why Shouldn’t We Dance on the Graves of Anti-Vaxxers?”

The sociopaths in the media continue to exit the closet.

And there we have it… In black and white… Exactly what I’ve been saying for months. These people want us dead. The left-wing media see “anti-vaxxers” as “Trump supporters,” and our deaths bring them only joy, which is why they have done everything to bully and antagonize the unvaccinated into remaining unvaccinated.

I ask you… Who is this going to convince to get vaccinated?

How should we react to the deaths of the unvaccinated? On the one hand, a hallmark of civilized thought is the sense that every life is precious. On the other, those who have deliberately flouted sober medical advice by refusing a vaccine known to reduce the risk of serious disease from the virus, including the risk to others, and end up in the hospital or the grave can be viewed as receiving their just deserts.

No one. And that’s the point. This particular column makes an example of Kelly Ernby, the 46-year-old Orange County, California, Republican and deputy district attorney who reportedly died of the coronavirus over the holidays. She was young, appeared to be healthy, and, if you look at the statistics, had little to fear from the coronavirus. Apparently, the virus still killed her, and the L.A. Times is openly dancing on her grave.

This is not even a principled column… There’s no overriding principle at work here. Instead, this is pure hate, bigotry, division, and one more front in the dehumanization campaign against Trump supporters.

How do we know there’s no principle at work here?

Nolte: "Those who choose not to get vaccinated are almost no threat to those of us who are vaccinated, and yet they are the ongoing targets of the left’s rising bigotry, hate, and social exclusion." https://t.co/mWkbSMOPaM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 27, 2021

If this were a piece based on principle, we’d see articles advocating for dancing on the graves of others who bring about their own untimely demise by way of unhealthy behavior.

Mocking fat people’s deaths is ghoulish, yes — but necessary

Mocking drug abusers’ deaths is ghoulish, yes — but necessary

Mocking AIDS sufferers’ deaths is ghoulish, yes — but necessary

Oh, hey… Take a look at this walking heart attack with his triple chin and massive gut. This guy hasn’t seen his toes in a decade. Shall we mock his death when that happens? When triple-chin kicks the bucket, did he get his just desserts? After all, that picture of health and responsible lifestyle choices just happens to be the bigot who wrote this column.

Let me explain to the COVID Nazis and fascists how America is supposed to work…

You live your life the way you choose.

I live my life the way I choose (I’m triple vaccinated and pro-vaccine, by the way).

You want to chain smoke, not wear a seatbelt, weigh 300 pounds, identify as a woman, attend gay orgies, and worship Satan? I don’t care. You want to run around unvaccinated? I don’t care. I don’t have to respect or accept your lifestyle choices. As an American, though, I do have to tolerate them. So as long as you don’t interfere with how I live my life, go with God.

What’s more, it is the duty of the U.S. government to do one thing, and only one thing: protect everyone’s right to live their life however they choose. It is not the government’s job to force a lifestyle choice on me or an unvaccinated, transsexual Satan worshiper. It is the government’s job to protect our right to live our lives on our own terms.

The unvaccinated do not in any way interfere with my rights. If you are vaccinated, you are vaccinated. The unvaccinated do not change anyone’s vaccinated status and are only hurting themselves — which they have every right to do. I can catch the China Flu from the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

“It was the vaccine order that put me over the edge.” https://t.co/LyzFp62Xpg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 23, 2021

Let me put it in the starkest terms possible… I consider the vaccine to be a hazmat suit, and if I’m wearing my hazmat suit, what do I care if someone else is not? I don’t care because I’m an American and not a Nazi.

What’s more, although this dishonest column attempts to paint a picture otherwise, the fact is that 1) hospitals are not turning people away due to Joe Biden’s Omicron surge and 2) plenty of people are in the hospital for poor lifestyle choices that have nothing to do with COVID. Shall we dance on their graves?

The only thing truly dangerous in all of this is that we now have a desperate, dishonest, sociopathic corporate media backed by billions of corporate dollars desperate to dehumanize half the country into something that deserves to die.

As I’ve been saying for two decades, the establishment media is populated with monsters; and they’re not even hiding it anymore.

