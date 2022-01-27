Nolte: Jesse Watters Crushes CNN in Ratings — More Demo Viewers than Jim Acosta’s Total Viewers

There’s so much great stuff going on right now. Biden’s collapse. Trump’s resurgence. The wheels coming off the Democrat party. Watching Democrat-run cities implode (if that sounds callous, don’t forget that those residents are getting what they voted for). The backlash against the Woke and Transsexual Nazis. Fascist Neil Young getting a self-inflicted face job. But just as joyous as the cratering of CNN’s ratings and reputation.

Of course, I’ve been documenting that for nearly a decade, but this latest development is a real beauty.

Anyone who is familiar with CNN’s feckless attempts to injure Fox News knows that this bottom-rated propaganda outlet has a special hate for Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters. You also know other than Brian Stelter, no one hurls more of that hate than Jim “Double-Chin” Acosta. Well, get a load of this…

On Monday, CNN gave left-wing extremist Acosta a shot at replacing Chris Cuomo’s 9 p.m. slot. So Acosta came up with another one of those self-righteous, crybaby specials about the mostly peaceful, January 6 Capitol Hill protest against vote fraud being a threat to democracy or something.

Guess what happened?

Yes, of course, Acosta was humiliated in the ratings. CNN is always humiliated in the ratings. You do not get points for that answer.

No, it was worse. Much worse. And by “much worse,” I, of course, mean “fucking glorious.”

Acosta attracted only 511,000 total viewers.

That’s it.

That’s all.

How hilarious is that?

Pardon me while I LMAO.

Acosta even lost to CNN’s Don Lemon, who has some of the lowest ratings in cable news history, who’s been credibly accused of a sexual assault. Yet, even that smug creep was able to scrape up 516,000 viewers and did so an hour after Acosta at 10 p.m.

But here’s my favorite part…

In his primetime debut on Fox News, CNN’s bête noir Jesse Watters not only attracted nearly eight times — eight times! — more viewers than Acosta (3.8 million), he attracted more viewers in the 25-54 advertiser-coveted age demo than Acosta’s total viewers: 537,000 to 511,000.

CNN hates Tucker Carlson even more, and he bitch-slapped Acosta even worse: 636,000 demo viewers to Acosta’s 511,000 total viewers.

Fox’s The Five did the same: 588,000 demo viewers to Acosta’s 511,000 total viewers.

Here are the top-line numbers for the evening…

AVERAGE TOTAL DAY TOTAL VIEWERS — DEMO VIEWERS

Fox: 2.064 million — 337,000

MSNBC: 924,000 — 108,000

CNNLOL: 529,000 — 99,000

AVERAGE PRIMETIME TOTAL VIEWERS — DEMO VIEWERS

Fox: 2.990 million — 473,000

MSNBC: 1.735 million — 224,000

CNNLOL: 579,000 — 121,000

CNN’s average primetime viewership is just 579,000. Keep in mind that a million viewers are considered the barrel bottom, lol.

Imagine working for a cable channel so detested and distrusted that a pompous ass like Jake Tapper — the Frank Burns of TV — is now your top-rated guy.

It couldn’t happen to a nicer mob of liars, conspiracy theorists, and violence-loving Brownshirts.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.