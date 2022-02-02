Trump Celebrates ‘Sleazebag’ Jeff Zucker Leaving CNN: ‘Put Fake News in the Backseat’

Former President Donald Trump celebrated news Wednesday that CNN president Jeff Zucker had resigned over an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

In a statement, Trump said:

Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else. Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World. Jeff Zucker is gone—congratulations to all!

Trump fought with CNN throughout his campaign and his presidency, referring to it as “fake news” as the network hyped a series of hoaxes, notably the Russia “collusion” hoax, which was later disproved by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Ironically, it was CNN that pushed Trump “scandals” such as the alleged Stormy Daniels affair and promoted her then-lawyer, Michael Avenatti, who was later convicted of attempted extortion and recently faced off against Daniels in another trial.

A shellshocked Brian Stelter revealed the news that Zucker — long seen as his patron at the network — was resigning:

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

Under Zucker, CNN’s ratings plummeted, even as it aggressively pursued the de-platforming of rival media outlets.

