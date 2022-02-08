Ezra Levant Explains Canadian Media Bias Against Truckers in Epic Thread

Supporters of the Freedom Convoy protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in front of Parliament on January 29, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. - Hundreds of truckers drove their giant rigs into the Canadian capital Ottawa on Saturday as part of a self-titled "Freedom Convoy" to protest vaccine mandates required to …
Photo by Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images
Joel B. Pollak

Ezra Levant, the founder of Canada’s conservative Rebel News, explained in a lengthy Twitter thread Tuesday why the Canadian media is so biased against the truckers who are engaging in peaceful protest against vaccine mandates.

Levant argued that the Canadian media are not only biased in favor of the left, as the American media are, but are also highly consolidated and controlled, and have been essentially bought off by government support, enforcing a liberal point of view:

As if to underline Levant’s point, the lead editorial in the Ottawa Citizen, the hometown paper of Canada’s capital city, on which the truckers have converged, is: “Freedom’ truck convoy isn’t the right way to protest.” The paper gave enthusiastic and empathetic coverage to Black Lives Matter protests throughout the city in 2020, in which Prime Minister Trudeau joined.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.