Nolte: How Many Strikes Before Fox News Is Out, Y’all…?

The serial lying Fox News is not only the number one cable news outlet in America; it is frequently the number one overall cable channel in America.

Why is this allowed to happen?

Why would anyone trust Fox News more than CNNLOL or MSNBC?

If anything, Fox News is worse than CNN and MSNBC.

MSNBC is open about its fascist agenda, and the only lie CNN hides behind is the old trope about being objective.

Fox News has been lying, hoaxing, and hoodwinking millions of good people for more than two decades with its fair and balanced; we’re not like those other guys lie.

NOLTE: "I just don’t think there’s any question the disgraced Fox News is in real ratings trouble. But what did they expect after spitting in the face of their most loyal viewers, of their own base of support?" https://t.co/wbLIjrEDGo — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 19, 2021

Fox News goes beyond lying about being objective and straight into an even more shameless lie about how they are on our side, our pals, our buddies. We get it, America! We know how evil the corporate media are. We’re different. Watch us!

How many strikes does the Paul Ryan Network get before the millions of people Fox News takes for granted and regularly trolls call out and shame and discard Fox News?

Don’t you understand that Fox News views its audience as suckers and rubes?

Don’t you understand that Fox News gets off sexually on trolling and deceiving these suckers and rubes?

And do you want to know what really gets Fox News off? It’s that even after years and years of abusing, trolling, and misleading the suckers and rubes, the suckers and rubes keep tuning in by the millions.

Fox News takes the proven liar Christine Blasey Ford seriously and does so with the Supreme Court on the line, and the suckers and rubes keep right on watching, keep making people who hate and hold only contempt for them, rich and famous.

Fox News rigs the 2020 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and the suckers and rubes keep right on watching, keep making people who hate and hold only contempt for them, rich and famous.

Fox News releases one laughable hoax poll after another, one rigged poll after another, and the suckers and rubes keep right on watching, keep making people who hate and hold only contempt for them, rich and famous.

Fox News Channel's Chris Wallace declares that there is "no question" that President Donald Trump is "stoking racial divisions" in America. https://t.co/2QCI8tuY1j — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 21, 2019

Fox News troll its suckers and rubes by calling Arizona way too early on Election Night 2020, and the suckers and rubes keep right on watching, keep making people who hate and hold only contempt for them, rich and famous.

And now…

Fox News totally buys into and spreads the on-its-face ludicrous lie that Donald Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limo and then attempt to assault a Secret Service agent, and the suckers and rubes are going to keep right on watching, keep making people who hate and hold only contempt for them, rich and famous.

Don’t you understand that Fox News laughs at you?

Don’t you understand that Fox News is more worried about a mean Brian Stelter tweet than upsetting a slavish audience that will never go away no matter how much Fox News abuses them?

I know there are a few good people over there.

So what?

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.