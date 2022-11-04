Nolte: MSNBC Lets Go of Conspiracy Theorist Tiffany Cross

In the same glorious week election-deniers Jake Tapper and Shepard Smith were respectively demoted and left without a show, conspiracy theorist Tiffany Cross was shown the door at MSNBC.

After two years at the far-left outlet, Cross, who hosted a Saturday show called Cross Connection, had become infamous and a running joke for spreading wild-eyed conspiracy theories, most of which were based on what you might call racial paranoia.

From last month: “I would say a civil war is here. And I don’t mean to be hyperbolic.”

After Democrats lost Virginia last year:

This isn’t about enthusiasm. This isn’t about Democrats not doing enough to exercise their base, and this definitely is not about messaging or even about Beloved. This is about the fact that a good chunk of voters out there are OK with white supremacy. Let’s call a thing a thing. Actually, scratch that. They are more than OK.”

This is from April of last year: “I think that the practice of white supremacy is still deeply woven in this country when you have the oppressed adopting the talking points of the oppressors.”

Just a few weeks ago, the Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson (accurately) accused Cross of spreading “race hate.” Here are some of the examples he cited:

“Many of us have seen the dangers. When powerful white people decide they want something, they annex it, and they’ve never had a problem replacing the people who stand in their way.”

“White replacement can strangle culture. So yes, we should all be concerned about white replacement. It is after all, a very threat to our survival here.”

“What do you say about this wing of white women who have been radicalized and are enablers to this very dangerous domestic terrorism movement that we’ve seen increase quite rapidly?”

“But perhaps when you build a nation on stolen land, with stolen labor, it was never going to be a Republic we could keep.”

And it’s just not racial hatred and division she’s spreading. These are flat-out conspiracy theories. Nutty stuff.

Did MSNBC fire Cross for being a liar and hater? I doubt it. MSNBC’s Joy Reid spreads the same amount of hate and conspiracy theories. Yet she still has a job.

But guess who doesn’t? Election denier Shepard Smith, who got news Thursday that his show was being canceled by CNBC.

Over at CNNLOL, election denier Jake Tapper also failed miserably in his audition for a primetime slot. Not too long ago, CNN chief Chris Licht said he wanted to make Tapper the face of the New CNN. Well, the face is headed back to his 4 p.m. slot with his smug, election-denying tail between his legs.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.