CNN’s Jake Tapper will be exiting prime time after the midterms due to poor ratings and will return to his original afternoon slot.

CNN president Chris Licht pushed Tapper into a prime-time slot at 9:00 p.m. this past September following the departures of disgraced former president Jeff Zucker and anchor Chris Cuomo late last year. He will soon resume his original 4:00 p.m. slot with his show The Lead after the midterm elections. The Hill noted:

At the time, the network said the switch in Tapper’s time slot, and several others CNN made to its lineup for the midterm elections, were expected to run through the week of November 8. Tapper was widely expected to be among the top talent at CNN in the running for a permanent gig hosting a show in prime time.

A network spokesperson said to the outlet on Wednesday that CNN will soon “announce post-election plans for that time slot in the coming days.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, CNN has been undergoing serious renovations due to poor ratings, from massive layoffs to cutting whole programs:

CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that denies election results and encourages violence in predominantly black neighborhoods, will be hit with massive layoffs before the end of the year. Per a statement released Wednesday from CNN chief Chris Licht — the left-wing extremist behind Stephen Colbert’s failing late-night show — the fake news outlet is facing “noticeable change. … That, by definition, is unsettling. These changes will not be easy because they will affect people, budgets, and projects.” Even with a hotly contested and consequential national election less than two weeks away, CNN — which is more commonly called “CNNLOL” (which is Greek for “pig fat with lies”) — has been earning humiliating ratings. During the week of October 17, CNNLOL managed to attract an average of only 512,000 total primetime viewers.

In comparison, Fox News drew in 2.3 million prime time viewers while far-left MSNBC drew 1.12 million prime time viewers. During the day, CNN drew just 458,000 viewers, while Fox News by nearly a million viewers: 1.48 million.