Nolte: Election Denier Shepard Smith Fired by CNBC

Election denier Shepard Smith, who left Fox News two years ago in a snit over Tucker Carlson, has now lost his job at CNBC.

Trump Derangement Syndrome takes out yet-another self-righteous leftist.

To help this idiot save face, CNBC chief KC Sullivan said in a memo that the network needed to “prioritize and focus on our core strengths of business news and personal finance.”

Yeah, that’s why.

Sullivan added this hoo-hah:

The quality journalism Shep and his team delivered each weeknight was exemplary and not lost on us or our 7 p.m. audience. The News increased CNBC’s 7 pm viewership average and attracted the most affluent audience of any primetime cable news program. At a time when misinformation and disinformation are rampant, The News succeeded in providing audiences with the clearest understanding of the facts. Decisions like these are not arrived at hastily or taken lightly. I believe this decision will ultimately help to strengthen our brand and the value we provide our audiences.

Why I’m sure if Shep was setting the CNBC ratings on fire, they’d still fire him to secure the brand or something. This firing could have nothing to do with the fact no one watches Shepard Smith. We’re just going to do things a little differently from now on. Oh, okay.

How low were Shepard Smith’s ratings? Lower than CNN’s. On CNBC, even with that sweet primetime slot, Smith ranked in seventh place with an average of only 194,000 viewers.

Sullivan laughably claims Smith drew the “most affluent audience of any primetime cable news program.” And yet, in the 25-54 age demo that sets advertiser rates, he earned a mere 30,000 viewers throughout October and 225,000 total viewers.

When Don Lemon can lord his ratings over you, maybe it’s time to start a podcast.

Shep’s last show will air sometime this month, and no one will notice when he’s gone.

Did Smith honestly believe he was the draw at Fox News? That if he left Fox News all his viewers would follow, especially after he alienated all those viewers with obnoxious, self-righteous lectures and scoldings? Not to mention his years-long election denial in pushing the Russia Collusion Hoax that falsely claimed Donald Trump colluded with Russia to rig the 2016 election.

Smith pushed so many conspiracy theories and misled his viewers so often, it was like watching CNN.

He was no better at CNBC, pushing his anti-science fascism and left-wing agenda.

CNBC hired damaged, discredited, election-denying goods… What did those morons expect?

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.