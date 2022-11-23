Yet another advertisement from fashion company Balenciaga has been revealed to give a nod to the sexualization of children.

In a different ad campaign, the luxury brand showcased children holding teddy bears that were dressed in sexual BDSM gear. The company deleted all of its Instagram posts after the disturbing advertising campaign was met with public outrage.

In one image, the text of a document was partially showing from underneath a handbag. The paper included the text of U.S. v. Williams, the Supreme Court case that outlawed child pornography. Another document featured the text of Ashcroft v. Free Speech, another Supreme Court case pertaining to child pornography.

Balenciaga apologized for the disturbing ad campaign on Instagram, saying “We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign” and saying that they “strongly condemn abuse of children in any form.”

Update: Balenciaga has now publicly apologized and is “taking legal action” against the creator of their disturbing ad campaign featuring children with teddy bears in bondage gear alongside court documents about the legalization of virtual child sexual abuse. pic.twitter.com/e9IEDYoMne — Laila Mickelwait (@LailaMickelwait) November 23, 2022

The company also noted that they are “taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items” in the photoshoots.

But now it’s been found that yet another disturbing advertisement from Balenciaga seems to subtly reference child pornography and the occult as well. A book by artist Michael Borremans sits on the desk behind an adult model. One of Borremans’ books, “Fire from the Sun” features realistic paintings of young, nude children. Some of the children appear to be covered in blood.

One particularly disturbing picture from Fire from the Sun shows a young boy who appears to be a toddler. He is fully nude and covered in blood. A disembodied hand sits at his feet and other limbs are strewn about an all-white room. Other children, who appear to be a similar age as the toddler, are seen crouching in the corner.

In other paintings from Borremans, people in white masks appear to be chewing on human limbs. Meanwhile, images from his “Black Mould” series show people of varying statures in black, hooded robes that cover their faces. In some paintings the hooded figures appear to be dancing while in others they are standing in a circle. Adults and children, both dressed in the black robes, are depicted together.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com