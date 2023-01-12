President Joe Biden’s alibi for storing troves of classified documents in three separate locations has shifted from claiming no knowledge of the documents to reassuring citizens they were stashed in a locked garage.

Biden was asked Thursday by Fox News why he would stash classified documents in his garage in Delaware. Biden responded the documents were in his “locked” garage with his Corvette.

“My Corvette’s in a locked garage, okay? So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street,” he said.

The president claimed he would cooperate with the Justice Department to recover classified documents.

DOOCY: "Classified materials, next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?" BIDEN: "My Corvette's in a locked garage, okay? So it's not like they're sitting out on the street."

Biden’s alibi that the documents existed in a locked garage has shifted from his statement about the first trove of classified documents found by his lawyers at Penn Biden Center on Tuesday.

Perhaps trying to play dumb, Biden said he was “surprised” about the trove of classified documents and that he did not know which exact documents were stashed in the Pen Biden Center.

“I don’t know what’s in the documents. My lawyers have not suggested I not ask what documents they were,” Biden said.

“I was briefed about this discovery, and surprised to learn that there are any government records that were taken there to that office,” Biden added.

Meanwhile, the establishment media has tried to defend Biden for the incident, claiming the president’s first and second trove of classified documents were not stored at a personal residence like former President Trump’s alleged incident.

That narrative fell apart Thursday, when Biden’s lawyers revealed the third trove of stashed classified documents at Biden’s home in Delaware.

Wow. Here's a film of Biden's open, unlocked garage in 2020. Video at 1:11 https://t.co/h1wDxytLcd pic.twitter.com/DOjzJeXcxV — FoiaFan (@15poundstogo) January 12, 2023

