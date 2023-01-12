Nolte: Corporate Media Mastodon Rebellion Against Elon Musk Fails

Proving once again that they have no influence beyond their corrupt little tribe, the corporate media’s open rebellion against Elon Musk at Mastodon is a total failure.

When Musk officially took Twitter over and began instituting several long overdue reforms against the site’s breathtaking fascism and censorship, the fake media decided it was time to kill Twitter permanently and harrumphed, harrumphed, harrumphed over to Mastodon.

In a series of “Well I Nevers” that would have made Margaret Dumont cringe, one by one, America’s leading liars, crybabies, weirdoes, fascists, bigots, and groomer-enablers, left in a snit to show that Elon Musk a thing or two about a thing or two…

But.

No one came with them:

There were about 500,000 active Mastodon users before Elon Musk took control of Twitter at the end of October. By mid-November, that number climbed to almost 2 million active users. … The number of active users on the Mastodon social network has dropped more than 30% since the peak and is continuing a slow decline, according to the latest data posted on its website. There were about 1.8 million active users in the first week of January, down from over 2.5 million in early December.

Wait. Daily users plummeted from 2.5 million to 1.8 million in a month?

So people are actively fleeing Mastodon.

HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!

Elon Musk’s Twitter has reportedly begun blocking links to many major Mastodon servers, one of the most popular Twitter alternatives, marking the site as “potentially harmful.” https://t.co/61UbwLIdXF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 16, 2022

Losers.

Oh, yeah, a social media site with Aaron Rupar, George Takei, and Jim Acosta sounds like a whole lot of laughs, a freewheeling good time, not unlike Socialist Summer Camp.

Best of all, you can count on plenty more of this:

Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Seven-Hour Gap Hoax

Global Warming Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Eating While Black Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax

Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax

Frame MAGA for Alleged Paul Pelosi Assault Narrative

A whole social media site staffed with humorless, uptight liars… Where do I sign up?

Nobody likes these people.

Nobody trusts these people.

Joyless, dishonest, busybodies are not the stuff of revolutions.

P.S. Twitter is better without these people, so let’s not discourage them from leaving.

