Fox’s Greg Olsen Says It Would ‘Suck’ if Brady Retires and Boots Him Out of the Broadcast Booth

There are many people rooting for Tom Brady to continue his NFL career. But no one is rooting for the future Hall of Famer to keep slinging the pigskin more than Fox color analyst Greg Olsen.

Olsen has been drawing rave reviews as the color analyst on Fox Sports No. 1 booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Great. The only problem with that is, Tom Brady has a $375 million deal with Fox Sports to become the color analyst in Fox Sports’ No. 1 booth as soon as he decides to retire. So, Olsen has been doing excellent work all year knowing full well that it could end with him actually being demoted whenever Brady decides to hang em’ up.

A scenario which, if it happens this year, Olsen says would truly “suck.”

“We all know the reality,” Olsen said on the Waddle and Silvy show in Chicago. “I know what I signed up for this year. My goal — and I said this before the season even started — my goal was to try to do the best job that I could. Give people a fun listen. Give people maybe a little bit of a different perspective and insight into the game. Do the best job that I can.

“Listen, if Brady ends up retiring and coming, and decides, and that’s how everything unfolds, it sucks. But at the end of the day, I’m a big boy. I know what I signed up for. I took a chance on myself. I rolled the dice. Let’s see how it plays out.”

Greg Olsen on the potential of Tom Brady coming to the Fox NFL broadcast booth.@WaddleandSilvy @TWaddle87 @gregolsen pic.twitter.com/JCZIaFemV3 — ESPN 1000 (@ESPN1000) January 25, 2023

Olsen and his broadcast booth partner Kevin Burkhardt stepped into the #1 spot at Fox after longtime leading men Troy Aikman and Joe Buck departed for ESPN. Olsen and Burkhardt will call their biggest game this weekend when Fox airs the NFC Championship Game between he 49ers and the Eagles in Philadelphia.

“I’m looking forward to calling this game this weekend,” Olsen added. “Hopefully, people enjoy it as much as they have these last couple games. And that obviously culminates in a few weeks in the Super Bowl. So, I’m just going to enjoy these last couple weeks.

“They’ve been busy, but they’ve been a blast. And then whatever happens in the offseason, listen, I hope Brady signs a five-year deal with somebody. I’ll be the first guy there. I’ll give ’em some cap room to make it work. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there, I guess.”

For his part, Brady hasn’t been able to avoid speculation about his retirement plans, even on his own podcast. On Monday, Brady snapped at co-host Jim Gray when the former asked if he had a timetable for deciding whether to retire.

“If I knew what I was going to f*ck*ng do, I would’ve already f*ck*ng done it, OK,” Brady replied. “I’m taking it a day at a time.

You think Tom Brady is getting annoyed by people asking him about retirement or nah? pic.twitter.com/B7u5SqlF8B — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 23, 2023

No doubt Olsen was relieved to hear that Brady hasn’t yet decided to come back. He would also probably appreciate it if Gray would stop asking him about it.