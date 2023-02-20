Global Disinformation Index (GDI), a group funded by George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, has lost financial support from National Endowment for Democracy (NED) for its role in demonetizing conservative news outlets, Breitbart News exclusively learned Monday.

“[G]iven our commitment to avoid the perception that NED is engaged in any work domestically, directly or indirectly, we no longer provide financial support to GDI,” Damon Wilson, CEO of NED, told Breitbart News in a statement.

“As set forth in our Articles of Incorporation and the NED Act, our mandate is to work around the world and not in the United States,” Wilson explained. “We have strict policies and practices in place so that NED and the work we fund remains internationally focused, ensuring the endowment does not become involved in domestic politics.”

Wilson also noted the organization only recently became aware that GDI was “funded by a different donor, that focused on specific U.S. media outlets.”