‘Kudlow’ Reigns as the Number One Market Program in Business News

Fox Business Network (FBN) host Larry Kudlow’s weekday show Kudlow continues its reign as the number one market show in the business news landscape — a distinction it has held for a full year, according to the latest data from Nielsen Media Research.

Kudlow’s 4 p.m. ET weekday show not only remained the number one business news program in February but also saw a 50 percent advantage over its closet rival in total viewership last month. For the seventeenth consecutive month, Kudlow outperformed its closest rival, CNBC’s Closing Bell, with 299,000 total viewers to Closing Bell’s 200,000.

FBN host Stuart Varney’s show Varney & Co. followed close behind Kudlow, also beating its CNBC rival Squawk on the Street/TechCheck by 39 percent with 282,000 total viewers.

FBN’s The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald, which follows Kudlow weekdays at 5 p.m. ET, also dominated its timeslot in business news for the sixth consecutive month with a double-digit lead year-over-year, averaging 209,000 viewers to CNBC’s 172,000.

These three FBN shows – Kudlow, Varney & Co., and The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald – comprised three of the top ten shows in all of business television, according to Nielsen.

Breitbart News’ Economics Editor John Carney is a regular weekly guest on Kudlow.