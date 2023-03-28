Media outlets and members of the transgender movement had disturbing responses to the shooting up of a Christian elementary school in Nashville by a transgender person.

The “Trans Resistance Network” provided a statement on the horrific shooting in which they remarked, “ate has consequences.”

"Hate has consequences." Radical #trans activist group, the Trans Resistance Network, has released a statement mourning the death of the #Nashville Christian school mass shooter. The statement says there were two tragedies, the murder of the children & school staff, & also that… pic.twitter.com/XkbEeqfb7j — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

The statement added that, in addition to the death of the victims, “The second and more complex tragedy is that Aiden or Aubrey Hale, who felt he had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others, and by consequence, himself.” The statement also directed attention to “a virtual avalanche of anti-trans legislation.”

Commentator David Pakman tweeted, “Very surprising that there would be a mass shooting at a Christian school, given that a lack of prayer is often blamed for these horrible events.”

He finally deleted it. Unfortunately for him, the internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/8qekgUnI6k — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 28, 2023

The tweet also read, “Is it possible they weren’t praying enough, or correctly, despite being a Christian school?”

Leftist Alejandra Caraballo wrote “Thank God Tennessee protected the children from the so-called horrors of drag and gender affirming care so they can be shot up at school by an AR-15 instead.”

This is such a sick tweet from left-wing media’s go-to #trans activist. In December, Alejandra was invited to congress by Democrats to talk about social media safety & was confronted about her recent comments threatening judges. https://t.co/Ke2b0v2Lys #NashvilleCovenantSchool pic.twitter.com/SqucPhdfeZ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

Newsweek published a story in a tweet that read, “Drag shows and gender-affirming care for minors were banned in Tennessee this month, while assault weapons remain legal.”

Drag shows and gender-affirming care for minors were banned in Tennessee this month, while assault weapons remain legal. https://t.co/Pw0k0vPPEw — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 27, 2023

KPRC News, a Houston-based news station, pivoted from the shooting at the Christian school to discuss “attacks against the trans community” that may come following the news that the shooter identified as transgender.

A trans terrorist massacred Christian children but the real victims, according to our satanic media, are trans people pic.twitter.com/0WKuiOb9KW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 28, 2023

Meanwhile, outlets like the New York Times, USA Today, and CBS News backtracked after correctly identifying the shooter, Audrey Hale, as a female.

Some leftists on Twitter openly celebrated the violence. “Oppressed minorities strike back, and if you don’t want it to happen, stop oppressing them,” one user wrote.

Another stated, “I still think TN got what they deserved today. You can’t victimize people nonstop and expect something bad not to happen.”

Some left-wing people on Twitter are sympathetic to the #trans shooter who killed children and staff at the Christian school in Nashville. #NashvilleCovenantSchool pic.twitter.com/CrRftvruaV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com