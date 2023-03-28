The New York Times and USA Today complied with radical gender ideology by apologizing for correctly identifying the Nashville Christian School shooting suspect as a woman.

Soon after the shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School on Monday, in which three students and three adults were shot and killed, police identified the suspected shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale. A little while later, officials stated that Hale, who was killed by police during the attack, identified as transgender — meaning Hale allegedly believed she was a man.

Here is the CLIP confirming by Nashville Police Chief that Audrey Hale does "identify as Transgender" pic.twitter.com/XUBm5d6zAU — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) March 27, 2023

Following the revelation that Audrey was a woman who identified as a man, both USA Today and The New York Times were quick to issue statements on Twitter, seemingly apologizing for adhering to biological reality by correctly calling Hale a woman. The publications also appeared to scrub references to Hale as a female from online news articles.

There was confusion later on Monday about the gender identity of the assailant in the Nashville shooting. Officials had used “she” and “her” to refer to the suspect, who, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, appeared to identify as a man in recent months. — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 28, 2023

“There was confusion later on Monday about the gender identity of the assailant in the Nashville shooting,” The New York Times tweeted. “Officials had used ‘she’ and ‘her’ to refer to the suspect, who, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, appeared to identify as a man in recent months.”

USA Today claimed in a tweet that police had “initially misidentified the gender of the shooter.”

“Police on Monday said that the shooter was a transgender man. Officials had initially misidentified the gender of the shooter,” the publication tweeted.

The article linked in The New York Times‘ twitter thread, originally titled “It is rare for a woman to commit a mass shooting,” was later changed to say “Most mass shooting suspects are male,” according to online archives.

Female assailants in mass shootings in the U.S. — like the one that occurred on Monday in Nashville — are extremely rare, according to the Violence Project, which maintains a national database of mass shootings dating to 1966. https://t.co/rAK7j63qhV — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 27, 2023

USA Today‘s article was originally titled “Who is the female Nashville school shooter who killed six at private Christian school?,” but was changed to remove the word “female,” online archives show. The updated article also states that police identified Hale as a “transgender man who was assigned female at birth” — another nod to radical gender ideology which suggests that people are “assigned” a sex instead of simply being born male or female.