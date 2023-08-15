Nolte: Basement-Rated CNN Rearranges Primetime Schedule with Same Awful People

CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories, thinks the answer to its record-low ratings is to shuffle around the same awful people, all the same liars and bigots responsible for destroying the outlet.

Throughout July, CNN was only able to attract an average of 470,000 viewers throughout the day. In the 25-54 age group, which sets advertiser rates, CNN hit a 23-year low last month with only 86,000. This is a cable channel dealing with three separate crises. The first is a credibility crisis. The second is a ratings crisis. The third is the inevitable death of the left-wing affirmative action of cable TV that has artificially propped up basement-rated and universally despised cable outlets for decades.

Once CNN stops receiving unearned money from cable TV carriage fees and has to survive only on merit (streaming subscriptions, advertiser revenue based on viewers), CNN is doomed.

Struggling CNN dropped into fourth place behind Newsmax for prime time viewership ratings last Friday night, the slump following a rare climb to the top driven by Donald Trump’s town hall appearance. https://t.co/LTQRhfhu3p — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 16, 2023

So what’s CNN’s answer to this? Well, because the left never admits they’re wrong about anything, that one-third of one percent of the Americans still stupid enough to watch CNN will get, you guessed it, more of the same…

Jake Tapper will continue to lie and meddle in elections at four and five in the afternoon.

Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, and Nurse Ratched (Kaitlan Collins) will continue to lie afterward.

Abby Phillip has been promoted to lying during the 10 p.m. weekday hour.

Laura Coates has been promoted to lying during the 11 p.m. weekday hour.

Kasie Hunt, who’s undoubtedly regretting her jump from NBC to the failed CNN streaming service, will host CNN’s Early Start at five a.m.

Victor Blackwell, Christian Amanpour, Manu Raju, and Chris Wallace have lied and failed their way into weekend shows.

I guess CNN does deserve credit for finally dumping the hideous Alisyn Camerota. She’s been removed from primetime and relegated to a correspondent on some weekly Anderson Cooper investigative thing no one watches.

So, yes, all the same people responsible for this…

…remain at CNN.

As I’ve been saying for years now, CNN’s problem is personnel… CNN is staffed with the most unlikable, unappealing, smug, humorless, self-satisfied group ever pulled together on TV. This isn’t my political bias talking. I get why people like Rachel Maddow. She has charisma and an actual sense of humor. I’d have a beer with her. Have a beer with those superior, sanctimonious stiffs over at CNN…? I’d rather sew my butt closed with razor wire.

But like all decent and normal people, I do love watching CNN fail.