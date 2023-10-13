The Incredible Shrinking Washington Post has finally discovered a target of cancel culture to defend… Hamas Huggers (all of whom are Democrats).

For the last seven years, careers and reputations have been canceled (I prefer the term blacklisted) for holding perfectly reasonable views or only after a kangaroo court of leftists convened to destroy their favorite target: men.

Oppose same-sex marriage… Canceled.

Know that Climate Change is a hoax (and it is)… Canceled.

Point out accurately that sex outside of marriage is a Biblical sin… Canceled.

Use the word “n**ger” in a clinical context… Canceled.

Oppose drag queens in elementary schools… Canceled.

Question the questionable 2020 presidential election… Canceled.

Stupid teenage tweets… Canceled.

Vote for Trump… Canceled.

Some Hollywood D-Girl wants to be in People Magazine, so she invents a vague sexual misconduct allegation against you… Canceled.

Hold a nuanced view of one person of one race portraying a person of another… Canceled.

Be found innocent in two states after an in-depth investigation… Canceled.

Make a good-natured joke about a member of a protected class… Canceled.

Who wept for these victims…? It certainly wasn’t the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post.

Oh, but who does the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post weep for…? Allow me to spell this out for you…

Over the weekend, Hamas not only committed atrocities against civilians unseen since the Holocaust, Hamas livestreamed those atrocities. And let’s be crystal clear: we are talking about atrocities against civilians… the rape of women, the mass slaughter of festivalgoers, unspeakable brutalities against children and old people, cold-blooded murder, and the massacre of babies… babies.

WATCH: Video Shows Hamas Rockets, Paragliders, Terrorists Streaming into Israel

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades via Storyful

Who does the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post weep for…? The monsters in our midst who witnessed those same atrocities and sided with the animals who committed those atrocities. Rapes, cold-blooded murders, butchering babies, desecrating corpses, and all throughout America, the demonic Democrats at Harvard, on MSNBC, and in the streets of Democrat-run cities openly, proudly, and smugly sided with the Islamic Nazis.

And it is those Jew-hating sociopaths the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post weeps for, who the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post gives a sympathetic, unfiltered voice to:

Frank, who said he will still be covering the team on his Patreon account, told The Washington Post in a statement that he stood by his comments “and condemn organizations for involving themselves in geopolitics without any sort of context or nuance.” “The Sixers and other sports organizations have not uttered a word, let alone criticized [Israel], about any of the violence Palestinians have endured for decades and are enduring as we speak from the settler-colonial power of Israel,” Frank said.

And who is this Frank who was handed all kinds of valuable space at the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post to plead his case against this great injustice? Meet Frank: “On Sunday, Jackson Frank, a basketball reporter who had recently joined the PhillyVoice to cover the Philadelphia 76ers, criticized the franchise’s statement supporting Israel and denouncing Hamas.”

“Solidarity with Palestine always,” Frank wrote in a tweet that has now been deleted.

That’s who Frank is… Frank watched the same horrors we all watched and sided with the rapists, murderers, kidnappers, and baby butcherers… Frank also criticized those who sided with the victims.

WATCH — Israeli Mother on Hamas Terrorists Kidnaping Her Children: “It’s Against the Laws of War”

And now you know why the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post is the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post and why the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post’s fellow Hamas Huggers at MSNBC have lost a third of their audience.

I am as opposed to cancel culture as anyone, but there is nothing wrong with blacklisting Democrats who champion those who rape, murder, and massacre civilians.

Endorsing war crimes is endorsing violence, and no enlightened society can tolerate that.

