Nolte: The Incredible Shrinking Washington Post Cuts 240 More Jobs

The disgraced and financially embattled far-left Washington Post is cutting ten percent of its staff, some 240 jobs.

Washingtonian magazine reported Tuesday:

The Washington Post plans to offer buyouts to employees to reduce its workforce by 240 people, interim CEO Patty Stonesifer told employees in a memo Tuesday. Calling it “difficult news,” Stonesifer said that in consultation with senior leadership, the brass have decided that “prior projections for traffic, subscriptions, and advertising growth for the past two years — and into 2024 — have been overly optimistic and we are working to find ways to return our business to a healthier place in the coming year.”

Wait, it gets better:

Two hundred and forty employees represents about 10 percent of the company’s staff, the Washington Post Guild wrote in a statement Tuesday. “We are infuriated about this decision and concerned for our dedicated, brilliant colleagues,” the union wrote. “Today’s announcement comes after at least 38 people were laid off over the last year.” (The Post killed its magazine in November 2022 and announced 20 layoffs this past January.) The union says it found out about the planned buyouts at the same time as the rest of the staff.

Lest anyone accuses me of lacking sympathy for those who work for a fascist company devoted to my destruction, I offer this.

CNNLOL is crumbling. The Disney Grooming Syndicate is crumbling. And the “mood is grim” at the Washington Post.

See, the arc of history really does bend towards justice.

After decades of spreading lies, trafficking in conspiracy theories, hate, propaganda, and child grooming, at long last, the financial bottom is falling out of the Post, and, brother, do they have it coming.

Never forget that this is the Washington Post:

Never forget that the Washington Post employs the most dishonest “fact checker” on the planet, which is really saying something.

Never forget that based on lies, the Washington Post targeted an underage child for personal destruction only because he wore a Trump hat.

These are vile, vile people, and while I wish no harm on anyone, my only hope is that they someday find it within themselves to embrace decency, integrity, and honesty.

In this meantime, all I got for them is what they offer the working class… Good luck!

John Nolte’s debut novel Borrowed Time is available to order, including Kindle and Audible. Amazon reviews are appreciated and helpful.