CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and political violence, attracted only 332,000 total — total! — viewers for a primetime interview with Her Vice Fraudulency Kamala Harris on Monday.

Jazz Shaw at Hot Air writes:

On Monday night, CNN broadcast an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris in primetime. You might normally expect an interview with the Veep in the heat of an election year to draw some eyeballs, but once the ratings reports came out we learned that wasn’t the case at all. The broadcast’s ratings weren’t simply lower than expected. They were simply abysmal. The interview only averaged 332,000 in total viewers and just 72,000 in the coveted 25-54 demographic. We hear plenty of jokes these days about the majority of CNN’s audience being located in airport waiting areas, but I’m fairly sure there were more than 72,000 adults in the nation’s airports Monday night.

The lengthy, highly publicized interview was conducted by someone over at CNNLOL named Laura Coates, and my guess is that no one watched because there was no reason to watch. Corporate media outlets like CNN are dead-set against making news when interviewing a Democrat. It’s all softball questions, questions about how racist normal people are, and pathetic fawning like this beauty:

CNN reporter Laura Coates fights back tears while fawning over VP Harris: "I'm struck just being in your presence. I was watching you on stage. Looking at you in the eye with your passion." She then asks Kamala how anyone can be skeptical of her. VP blames sexism. pic.twitter.com/f8iJbRzsVw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 23, 2024

Translation: Tell us why the MAGA hicks don’t think someone as awesome as yourself is ready to be commander-in-chief?

The interview aired at 11:00 p.m. EST, but that’s still only 8:00 p.m. on the West Coast. Further, during the same time, Fox News drew 1.164 million viewers, and MSNBC drew 855,000 viewers.

To give you an idea of just how much CNN is loathed and distrusted, CNN’s highest-rated program Monday night drew only 757,000 viewers at 8:00 p.m. EST — about 400,000 fewer than Fox News drew at 11:00 p.m. EST.

Here’s some salt for the wound: at 11:00 p.m. EST, Fox News drew 222,000 demo viewers, while CNN drew only 332,000 TOTAL viewers … with an interview with Kamala Harris … during an election year. That’s a straight-up rejection.

This failure also says a lot about Kamala’s lack of appeal. No one wants to listen to her word salad cackling for 40 minutes.

Throughout all of Monday, and on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, CNN attracted an average of only 559,000 total primetime viewers. Fox News earned five times as many primetime viewers with 2.637 million. MSNBC tripled CNNLOL with 1.508 million.

Earlier this week, the New York Post rubbed CNN’s humiliating ratings in CNN’s stupid face with this report:

Ratings-challenged CNN’s total viewership in prime time last week lagged behind the History Channel and an obscure cable network — founded by televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker — that plays Western TV shows and films, according to the latest figures released by Nielsen.

CNN generated only 538,000 average primetime viewers last week, which placed it behind “Hallmark, The History Channel and INSP, a South Carolina-based channel founded in the late 1970s by the Christian televangelists.”

INSP now broadcasts old Western movies and TV shows, but still beat CNNLOL with 577,000 average primetime viewers.

That’s right, decades-old reruns of Gunsmoke, The Rifleman, and Laramie, attract more viewers than those blow-dried losers at CNN.

Nobody trusts CNN.

Nobody watches CNN.

CNN no longer has any influence on the political conversation.

The only news CNN makes anymore is losing the ratings race to Chuck Connors — a man who died 32 years ago.

Get a FREE FREE FREE autographed bookplate if you purchase John Nolte’s debut novel, Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books) in December.

“Though this book cannot fairly be categorized as Christian fiction, it expresses Christian themes as surely as if it were, and more effectively. I marvel at Nolte’s creative imagination and his facility for storytelling.” — David Limbaugh

After your purchase, email JJMNOLTE at HOTMAIL dot COM with your address and any personalization requests.