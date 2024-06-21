Nolte: WaPo’s Woke Gestapo Successfully Push Rob Winnett Out of Editor Job

Those of us eager to see The Incredible Shrinking Washington Post shrink further can breathe a sigh of relief. The Post’s Woke Gestapo have successfully pressured Robert Winnett to decline the failing paper’s top editor position.

Due to its shameless role in this…

…in just a few years, the Post has lost half its readers. In 2023 alone, the far-left propaganda outlet lost $77 million.

Above all, the Post has lost the thing it most cherished: its ability to shape and manipulate public opinion.

Those days are now over, and only serious reforms can reverse the slide. Winnett promised reforms, but now, less than three weeks after his hiring was announced, he’s out. This means the Woke Tail still wags the dog over at the Post. This means nothing will change, which is good news for anyone who cares about the truth.

The Post is doomed, to which all good people can only say … tee hee.

Winnett will be fine. He’ll remain at the Daily Telegraph [emphasis added]:

Post CEO and publisher Will Lewis confirmed that Winnett had withdrawn from the position, relaying the news “with regret” in a note to Post staff. “Rob has my greatest respect and is an incredibly talented editor and journalist,” Lewis wrote. “The leadership at The Telegraph Media Group are reaffirming his continued role as deputy editor.” The announcement came after days of turmoil at The Post, triggered by the abrupt exit of executive editor Sally Buzbee as well as questions about the past practices of both Winnett and Lewis — veterans of London newsrooms that operate by different rules than their American counterparts.

The “abrupt exit of Sally Buzbee,” a diversity hire who drove the Post into the dirt for three years….

“[Q]uestions about the past practices of both Winnett and Lewis…” Questions that were a total hit job dug up by a far-left New York Times desperate to see the Post continue to fail and regurgitated by the Post’s own entitled Woke Gestapo, who want nothing reformed or changed.

Those so-called “practices” were 20-years-old —20!— that no one cared about until Lewis and Winnett looked like they might take their jobs seriously with serious reforms and accountability in an imploding newsroom.

Well, good… Let the Washington Post implode further. I no more want to see the Washington Post reformed than I want Hamas or the Nazi Party reformed.

Talk about a Pyrrhic victory. Sure, the WaPo Woketards get to continue to lie and misinform and practice their hateful bigotry towards Normal People, decency, science, and facts, but… Only in their bankrupt little bubble, where no one else is listening.

We got these spoiled, entitled, little fascists right where we want them, and they don’t even realize it.

What a glorious day this is.

