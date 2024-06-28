Italian Media React to Debate: ‘Biden Paves the Way for Trump’s Triumph’

Italian media outlets reacted to the first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, with one major Italian newspaper’s headline reading, “Biden Paves the Way for Trump’s Triumph.”

“The hoarse voice and the gaffes: in the TV duel, Biden paves the way for Trump’s triumph,” a headline from the Italian newspaper la Repubblica read, adding, “Now it’s up to Jill to convince her husband to leave.”

The newspaper goes on to call the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden “a disaster for the Democratic Party,” adding that the “Democrats are in a panic.”

“It was the feared performance of the 81-year-old leader,” la Repubblica reported. “With a hoarse voice from a cold, stiff, uncertain, and at times stammering, Biden gave a fragile, uncertain, tense image of himself.”

Another report by the same newspaper stated Biden “has no chance of being re-elected.”

Meanwhile, another major Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, reported that the Democrats had turned on their televisions to watch the presidential debate “with trepidation,” and ended up turning off their TVs “in panic” by the end, as Biden had confirmed their “worst fears.”

The newspaper added that “faced with old Joe’s first hesitations,” Trump “said nothing,” likely because he “understood that Biden’s difficulties were so evident that they did not require underlining.”

Corriere della Sera also referred to Trump as “an expert commutator,” adding that the two CNN moderators were “intimidated” by the 45th president, and therefore, “did not want to contest” him.

A third major Italian newspaper reported that “Joe Biden’s failure in the first debate against a more confident Donald Trump could change the face of the presidential campaign in the United States.”

“Joe Biden fails in the TV duel against rival Donald Trump,” a fourth major Italian newspaper, Il Giorno, reported.

“Biden’s 90-minute debate was punctuated by repeated stumbles, uncomfortable pauses, and a raspy, low voice that was often difficult to understand,” the newspaper added. “There are so many, too many, difficulties to be ignored.”

A fifth major Italian newspaper, La Stampa, called the debate “disastrous” for Biden.

La Stampa added, “In front of millions of Americans, the duel on television concluded with a president who came out badly and the tycoon who collected victory points.”

