CBS, Paramount Reject Ads Exposing Tax-Funded Transgender Child Surgeries in Swing States

A television ad campaign exposing taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries for minors in swing states has been rejected by CBS and its owner, Paramount, an email from the parent company revealed.

The advertisements, airing in Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, cite Medicaid data to expose the shocking number — 236 — of underage girls who had their breasts removed with taxpayer funds in those states, Breitbart News reported in September.

According to the ads, funded by conservative advocacy group CatholicVote, 97 minor girls had their breasts removed in Pennsylvania, 86 in Wisconsin, 18 in Nevada, and 35 in Michigan. An additional 14 hysterectomies were performed on underage girls in Pennsylvania, another 12 in Wisconsin, seven in Michigan, and three in Nevada:

The commonwealth of Pennsylvania spent $16.7 million in taxpayer funds on childhood transgender procedures from 2015 to 2022, the Pennsylvania Family Institute discovered via a Right-To-Know request submitted to the state’s Department of Human Services.

Data from Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services revealed that the state also spent $12.5 million between 2015 and 2023 on “transgender medical services,” including for minors, the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) reported in December 2023.

“Paramount S&P has declined the spot submitted yesterday,” a Paramount ad sales executive wrote in an email newly obtained by the DCNF.

CatholicVote president Brian Burch told the outlet that “Taxpayers, especially parents, deserve to know that they are paying for devastating and permanent surgeries that destroy the healthy body parts of children.”

“CBS and Paramount have been particularly aggressive in pushing transgenderism in mass media, so why would they be afraid to discuss what that means in reality for everyday families whose kids are receiving their pro-transgender messaging?”

In August 2023, the children’s cartoon series Rubble & Crew, a spinoff of the popular PAW Patrol series, debuted its “first nonbinary character” on Paramount-owned Nickelodeon.

In June 2021, Nickelodeon cast its first openly transgender child actor in a live-action show, Breitbart News reported.

CBS and Paramount “declined to provide specific reasoning to CatholicVote as to why the advertisements were denied from being shown on platforms,” the DCNF reported of the rejection email.

George Cheeks, the CEO of Paramount Global and president/CEO of CBS, along with several members of Paramount’s board of directors have donated to numerous Democrat causes, including the “victory funds” of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a separate Daily Caller report revealed in September.

“Either CBS is covering for Kamala Harris, or they are too scared to tell the truth about what’s happening,” Burch told the DCNF.

Nearly six in ten Americans (58 percent) are opposed to sex-change drugs and surgeries for minors, a recent Rasmussen Reports survey found.

Out of that chunk of respondents, 47 percent say they are strongly opposed to such measures. Thirty percent of all respondents said they support such drugs and surgeries for minors, while 12 percent are unsure, the survey found.