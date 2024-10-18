Reuters Ignores Netanyahu’s Call for Peace; Claims He ‘Vows More War’

The Reuters news agency published a story claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and Israel’s allies, meaning the United States — promised “more war” after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar this week.

The headline, “Netanyahu promises more war, dashing peace hopes after Hamas leader killed,” was updated to “Israel and its Iran-aligned foes vow more war after Hamas leader’s death.”

Reuters ignored what Netanyahu actually said in two speeches — one in Hebrew, one in English — in which Netanyahu called for a “future of peace” and promised Hamas terrorists they could live if they freed the Israeli hostages and laid down their weapons.

Instead, Reuters only provided part of Netanyahu’s remarks, leaving out remarks calling for peace in the region:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called his killing a milestone but vowed to keep up the war, which in recent weeks expanded from fighting Hamas in Gaza into an invasion and pursuit of Hezbollah of Lebanon. “The war, my dear ones, is not yet over,” Netanyahu told Israelis late on Thursday, saying fighting would continue until hostages held by Hamas are released. “We have before us a great opportunity to stop the axis of evil,” he added, referring to Iran and its militant allies across the region, also in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

The article included an embedded video in which Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terror group in Lebanon, promised more war — not Netanyahu. The Israeli prime minister was actually shown saying that the war could come to an end.

The video also noted that the United States called for the death of Sinwar to lead to renewed negotiations for a ceasefire and a hostage deal — precisely the opposite of what the headline declared about vowing more war.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.