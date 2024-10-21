Nolte: Politico Stops Hiding Desire to See Donald Trump Assassinated

Far-left Politico, a blog dedicated to disinformation and lies, is no longer hiding its desire to see former President Donald Trump assassinated.

Over the weekend, Politico published a piece of assassination porn warning the public of a “very real scenario where Trump loses and takes power anyway.” I don’t link to anything meant to encourage violence, but that’s the headline and it includes a photo of a burnt-out map of red and blue America.

There is no reason to waste everyone’s time running down the scenario Politico’s assassination porn peddlers lay out. Suffice it to say, that Trump was already president, Trump has already lost an election he believes he won, and if he did none of this while he wielded the power of the presidency, why would and how could he do it as a private citizen?

But Politico and its confederates in the corporate media are not about logic or enlightenment. This five-thousand-word article (yes, five thousand) isn’t about reporting, explaining, or predicting a possible outcome to the 2024 election. It is only about one thing: justifying and encouraging the assassination of former President Trump.

Already this summer, Trump has been shot in the head and then came incomprehensibly close to being gunned down on a golf course.

And of course, this violence is the result of a decade-long left-wing hate campaign against this man, most of it backed by billions and billions of corporate dollars and produced by hate outlets like CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, New York Times, and Politico.

If Hitler’s Nazis taught us anything it’s that if you dehumanize someone (which is precisely what has happened to Trump), you authorize their death. When you relentlessly and over an extended period of time lie about someone being the next Hitler, a unique threat to democracy, a rapist, a Russian spy, and a racist, there is no question that you are deliberately desensitizing violence and murder against this person, be it one man or an entire race of people.

Politico fears it cannot beat Trump at the ballot box, so it publishes a 5,000-word article that falsely paints Trump as an anti-democratic tyrant who will somehow seize power even if he loses two weeks from now.

It is 5,000 words of pure bullshit, of total nonsense, and Politico knows this. But in Politico’s eyes, if all this effort and work can encourage one unstable person desperate for fame to take a shot at Trump, it’s worth it.

The not-subtle subtext of the Politico piece is a message that says, Dear Patriots: If you want to be remembered as an America hero who saved democracy, you will do everything in your power to stop this man. Yes, you might be killed or imprisoned, but you will be remembered for all history as a martyr for freedom.

After two assassination attempts, no decent news outlet publishes incendiary lies like this unless it is looking for a third attempt.

Politico is no longer hiding its desire to see Donald Trump murdered.

