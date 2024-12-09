Jonathan Last, the editor of the far-left Bulwark, has come out in favor of President-elect Trump’s mass deportations now Hispanics are unreliable Democrat voters.

Let’s begin first by talking motive…

Trump’s desire to secure our border and deport illegal aliens is based on the rule of law. According to the laws written by representatives of the American people, if you enter the country illegally, you are supposed to be deported. These laws were written in good faith to protect our country’s sovereignty, to ensure we knew who was coming in, and to avoid undermining the standard of living of working people.

One of the great champions of working people, labor activist Cesar Chavez, vehemently opposed illegal immigration. He understood how it hurt not only the wages of the working class but their power to negotiate with the growers.

At one point, Chavez went so far as to grab a bunch of people to personally turn illegals away at the border. Cesar Chavez would have loved Donald Trump.

From where I sit, Jonathan Last’s motive for suddenly backing mass deportations is a naked act of racism reminiscent of the Jim Crow South created by Democrats to publish black people who did not vote for Democrats. Last is also admitting that illegal aliens vote and that they have been imported by the tens of millions by Democrats for their votes.

“Democrats should spend exactly zero political capital stopping any Trump deportation efforts,” Last explained over at the Bluesky (aka “Twitter for Pussies”). He then added this admission: “It is madness to spend capital trying to help people who are no longer a major part of your electoral coalition.”

And there it is.

Last was reacting to a story about an illegal alien named Rosa who said she was glad her two sons voted for Trump.

First off, Last is calling for an entire race of people to get punished because they don’t vote the way he requires. That’s naked racism.

Last is also saying all brown people are supposed to think alike. That’s naked racism.

Finally, he’s admitting that he believes illegal immigrants vote — that’s the only group facing deportation that Last singles out for no longer being “a major part of your electoral coalition.”

In other words, Hey, we imported these brown people for the votes. They betrayed us. Ship ‘em all back.

The Bulwark was launched by a bunch of fake conservatives who called themselves NeverTrump. It’s a site where you’ll find Bill Kristol, Mona Charen, Tim Miller, and a bunch of other losers who found Donald Trump too reprehensible to support. Which brings me to my key point…

All of our Moral Betters over at The Bulwark publish at and are associated with a site where their editor supports mass deportation based on a racial group’s voting preferences.

Can you imagine the pearl grasping we’d see at the oh-so lofty Bulwark had Donald Trump said of Hispanics, “It is madness to spend capital trying to [stop the mass deportation of] people who are no longer a major part of your electoral coalition”?

Again and again, these NeverTrumpers prove to be awful, awful people. The worst people. No principles. No decency. It’s only about power, money, and status.

