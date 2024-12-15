Trump Mocks Chris Christie with AI-Generated McDonald’s Drone Meme

Hilarity ensued on social media Saturday when President-elect Donald Trump posted a meme depicting former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) as the culprit behind the mysterious drone sightings across the northeast.

The image, which appears to be AI-generated, shows Christie hunched over a large spread of McDonald’s food while half a dozen drones fly toward him with more fast-food deliveries in tow:

Trump shared the picture across several social media platforms, including Instagram, Truth Social, and X, receiving a total of well over one million likes.

As he posted the meme uncaptioned, the incoming president left the implications rather open-ended for people to come up with their own jokes and observations.

“Democrats seething about how Trump posts memes to connect with his audience completely explains their disconnection with the working class that lost them this election,” one Instagram user wrote.

“BRILLIANT! Now we know what the drones in NJ are up to,” another commenter said.

U.K. rapper and podcaster Zuby said, “Space Force is up and running”:

“This is why we love Trump,” said actor Kevin Sorbo:

The president-elect’s jab at Christie, a former Trump ally turned critic, said on Sunday that “you can’t have conspiracy theories filling the space” about the unexplained drones flying over New Jersey and other east coast states, but argued that the “Biden Administration and state authorities have to be more vocal and let people know exactly what they’re doing.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said his agency is currently “limited” in its authority to shoot down drones during a Sunday appearance on ABC’s This Week, explaining that the department needs them “extended and expanded.”

The sheriff’s department in Ocean County, New Jersey attempted to track one of the drones that was said to have an eight-foot wingspan spotted near the coast, but it “easily evaded” the authorities’ own “industrial grade” drone, NewsNation reported: