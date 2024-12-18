Nolte: Stephanopoulos Reportedly ‘Apoplectic’ over Trump Lawsuit Settlement

George “Lollipop Guild” Stephanopoulos is reportedly “apoplectic” and “humiliated” (tee hee) over Disney/ABC’s settling Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit, which included a statement of “regret” from the serial-lying ABC News anchor.

United States Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is a rape victim, so to publicly shame her over her support for Trump during an appearance on ABC’s This Week back in March, Stephanopoulos repeatedly lied with the utterly false claim Trump is a rapist. Even after Mace corrected him, an obviously angry and bitter Stephanopoulos kept repeating the “rape” lie.

In the aftermath, Trump filed a no-brainer defamation suit. Last week, the far-left Disney company settled the suit for $16 million and a public apology. This came a day before The Tiniest Anchor was scheduled to sit down for a four-hour deposition. Fifteen million will go to Trump’s presidential foundation and museum. The additional million is to cover Trump’s attorney fees.

Well, now, according to inside sources who talked to the New York Post, Little Man is angry, embarrassed, and “defiant.” Better still, the entire ABC newsroom is demoralized by this “gut punch.”

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos is “apoplectic” and “humiliated” by the network’s decision to pay $16 million to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by President-elect Donald Trump, The Post has learned. Stephanopoulos, who claimed Trump had raped E. Jean Carroll during an interview with Republican lawmaker Nancy Mace, was particularly upset about being forced to apologize, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

“George is defiant,” one source told the Post.

Picturing Tiny Dancer as defiant immediately makes me think of midget wrestling.

All these adjectives… Defiant. Humiliated. Apoplectic. Could use a curb to play handball… I think the word everyone is grasping for is “snit,” as in George Stephanopoulos is in a snit.

Only someone beside themselves in a snit would delete his Xwitter account, which is what Stephanopoulos did just after the settlement was announced.

Much of the corporate media are also in a snit. Here’s NBC’s Chuck Todd describing the settlement as a “gut punch” that will make lying the job more difficult for reporters.

Again, as I wrote yesterday, no one in the regime media is arguing for TRUTH. What they are arguing for is the right to smear and defame without consequences.

Will no one in the legacy media say, “Stephanopoulos shouldn’t have said that. He shouldn’t have lied. He shouldn’t have said Trump is guilty of rape when he’s clearly not.”

George Stephanopoulos lied about Trump. He lied to the morons who still watch This Week. He flat-out lied, and people like Chuck Todd are angry that he was held accountable for lying and was forced to apologize.

This precedent would never anger a true journalist, one dedicated to telling the truth. But when you’re a Chuck Todd who did this…

and this…

…of course, you see accountability as a “gut punch.”

The corporate media’s response to this lawsuit is the media revealing itself for who they really are — an institution that believes they have the right to smear and defame using outright lies without consequences.

Just in case you’re not familiar with the Lollipop League…

