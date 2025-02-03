Nolte: Newsweek Celebrates Child Rapist and Murderer Because Trans

All it takes to have far-left Newsweek publish a sympathetic profile about you is to wear lipstick and call yourself Linda — even if you’re a convicted child rapist and murderer.

In 2007, Steven Joseph Hayes broke into a home with his accomplice. What happened next is something out of a horror movie. After beating the father bloody with a baseball bat, Hayes raped and murdered the wife. Then the 11-year-old daughter was raped. Then both the 11-year-old and her 17-year old sister were tied up. Then Hayes and his pal lit the house on fire. The sisters died slowly of smoke inhalation. The father survived.

According to the degenerates at Newsweek, that’s all whatever, whatever, whatever…

Because!

Convicted rapist and child murderer Steven Joseph Hayes is now living his best and most authentic life behind bars as Linda Mai Lee, and Mister Linda Mai Lee blames his gender identity confusion for fueling the anger that forced him to rape and murder and burn an innocent family.

And Newsweek takes this monster seriously…

“I hurt, so I hurt others,” the fetishist freak said.

“Lee characterized the actions in the attack as ‘wrong on every level,’ the behavior of someone deeply mired in addiction and gender identity issues,” explains Newsweek.

That’s not even the worst of it. The father who survived the homicidal/rape-rampage that resulted in the ghastly murder of his wife and daughters… Well, the sick pukes at Newsweek reached out to him for comment about Lee’s transition. “William Petit declined to comment on Lee’s transition through a spokesperson when reached by Newsweek.”

Look at this:

‘For the first time in my life I am happy to be alive and do not want to die,’ Lee told Newsweek via email on Jan. 15, adding she [sic] intends to resume hormone replacement therapy shortly. The vast majority of inmates in Oregon State Penitentiary are men, but Lee said she [sic] is able to wear makeup, eye shadow, foundation, eyeliner and even lipstick on occasion. She [sic] also cherishes her [sic] jewelry, including rings and necklaces, as well as bras, panties and what she [sic] called a ‘slightly feminized’ uniform. That had eliminated her [sic] thoughts of suicide. She’s [sic] now seeking breast augmentation and hair replacement therapy since male pattern baldness drastically enhances her [sic] gender dysphoria. … Lee’s surname pays homage to Roderick Lee, a fellow inmate she [sic] considered to be her [sic] “husband” while incarcerated at SCI Greene. He was later released from prison in 2022 and died of a heart aneurysm in early 2023, she [sic] said.

This is who this freak really is.

Look at how depraved our culture has become. In practically no time at all we went from same-sex couples just want to get married to schools and Disney queering little kids to turning a rapist and child murderer into a trans icon because he wears eyeliner.

You think you hate the media enough. Trust me, you do not.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.