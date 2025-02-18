Nolte: Disgraced AP Caught Lying About DOGE, Then Stealth Edits Fake Story

The disgraced, far-left Associated Press was caught red-handed Monday inventing a story to smear Elon Musk and DOGE.

Tara Copp, the AP’s Pentagon correspondent, blasted this out on Xwitter Monday:

.@FAANews: FAA staff fired over the weekend included personnel that worked radar, landing and navigational aid maintenance, among others. Hundreds were fired, just weeks after a fatal mid-air collision in DC killed 67. One employee said they were harassed on Facebook by @DOGE prior to being fired.

She then linked her story, which was immediately shot down due to a lack of basic fact-checking.

Allow me to back up a bit…

Per the AP, someone named Charles Spitzer-Stadtlander, who is the primary named source for this story, claims he was among the “several hundred Federal Aviation Administration employees [recently fired], upending staff on a busy air travel weekend and just weeks after a January fatal midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.”

Then it gets hilarious…

“Spitzer-Stadtlander is Jewish and was angered by Musk’s straight-arm gesture at Trump’s inauguration,” the AP adds. “On his personal Facebook page, he urged friends to get rid of their Teslas and X accounts in response.”

Get a load of what the AP wants us to believe happened next…

“The official DOGE Facebook page started harassing me on my personal Facebook account after I criticized Tesla and Twitter,” Spitzer-Stadtlander wrote on LinkedIn. “Less than a week later, I was fired, despite my position allegedly being exempted due to national security.”

“When DOGE fired me,” he added, “they turned off my computer and wiped all of my files without warning.”

The AP is not being subtle in implying that this nobody was fired in retaliation for criticizing Elon Musk. Good heavens, this man is so important, “the official DOGE Facebook page” singled him out for harassment.

Except…

DOGE doesn’t have a Facebook page.

That’s right, the disgraced AP didn’t even bother to fact-check or confirm something as basic as 1) Does DOGE have an official Facebook page? or 2) Can you send me copies and/or links to this alleged harassment?

Now the AP is covering up its lie with a stealth rewrite of the story, that also lies about what Spitzer-Stadtlander originally said:

Spitzer-Stadtlander said that post drew the attention of a Facebook account labeled “Department of Government Efficiency,” which reacted with a laughing emoji. Soon after, he saw the same account reacting to much older posts through his personal Facebook feed. There are at least a half-dozen Facebook accounts labeled “Department of Government Efficiency,” and it’s unclear who operates any of them. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt wrote Monday on X, “DOGE doesn’t even have a Facebook page.”

No, no, no, no… Spitzer-Stadtlander did not say that his post “drew the attention of a Facebook account labeled Department of Government Efficiency.” He clearly said he was harassed by DOGE’s official Facebook page.

Remember: those willing to lie about the little things…

This is an obvious attempt by the far-left AP to play the old game of intimidating a politician (in this case Trump) with negative stories for daring to criticize them. Currently, because the AP continues to deadname the Gulf of America — and we are talking about the same AP that bends to every Orwellian rewrite of our language by the left — the White House has excluded the fake news outlet from Air Force One and Oval Office press gatherings. Currently, the AP is still allowed in the briefing room.

This fake story was written by the AP in retaliation. Period.

That’s my take.

Well, the days of bullying the White House are over. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt fired right back at the AP.

“More fake news from the AP,” she xweeted. “1. DOGE doesn’t even have a Facebook page 2. No air traffic controllers nor any professionals who perform safety critical functions were terminated[.]”

Welcome to Leavittown, AP.

It’s a whole new world.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.