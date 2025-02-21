Nolte: NBC News Settles $30M ‘Mass Hysterectomy’ Defamation Suit Against MSNBC Stars

Far-left NBC News has settled a $30 million defamation case filed after its MSNBC all-star team falsely accused a doctor of performing “mass hysterectomies” at a Georgia immigration detention center.

Back in June, Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled that Dr. Mahendra Amin’s defamation suit against NBCUniversal could proceed to trial. Judge Wood wrote that:

Multiple statements are verifiably false. The undisputed evidence has established that: (1) there were no mass hysterectomies or high numbers of hysterectomies at the facility; (2) Dr. Amin performed only two hysterectomies on female detainees from the ICDC; and (3) Dr. Amin is not a “uterus collector.” The Court must look to each of the statements in the context of the entire broadcast or social media post to assess the construction placed upon it by the average viewer. Doing so, the undisputed evidence establishes that multiple NBC statements are false. Viewed in their entirety, the September 15, 2020 episodes of Deadline: White House, All In With Chris Hayes, and The Rachel Maddow Show accuse Plaintiff of performing mass hysterectomies on detainee women. It does not matter that NBC did not make these accusations directly, but only republished the whistleblower letter’s allegations. If accusations against a plaintiff are “based entirely on hearsay,” “[t]he fact that the charges made were based upon hearsay in no manner relieves the defendant of liability.

So, we are talking about Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace; not to mention the layers and layers of legendary fact-checkers that the capital “J” journalists at NBC News employ.

Look at the date, y’all: September 15, 2020… This lie was fabricated out of whole cloth by NBC News to interfere in a presidential election that was only weeks away. Early voting had already begun in a number of swing states. This shit network knew exactly what it was doing.

And none of these so-called compassionate leftists gave a tinker’s damn that Dr. Amin, his name, his character, his reputation, and his career would be collateral damage.

Wisely, NBC News chose to settle today:

Every decent American should cheer this news. The reckoning for fake news has not only arrived in the form of Donald Trump’s overwhelming reelection victory but look at all the glorious happenings of late…

Jim Acosta, Norah O’Donnell, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, and Chris Wallace are all out the door. Trump won $16 million from far-left ABC News for defaming him. Facebook paid Trump $25 million for blacklisting him. Facebook rid itself of all those phony fact-checkers, which undoubtedly cost those phony fact-checkers a ton of money. The AP is banned from covering certain events for dead-naming the Gulf of America. CBS News is looking to settle with Trump over the election interference suit he filed when Kamala Harris was selectively edited to make her look less stupid. DOGE has cut off the federal subscriptions to far-left media companies like Politico. Even Elon Musk’s Twitter settled with Trump for $10 million for banning the president (before Musk bought the company).

The corporate media are on notice that lying and censorship come with a heavy cost now. The days of intimidating and bullying everyone from the common citizen to the U.S. president are over. The media have lost all credibility with the public and that means they can no longer intimidate anyone. When we’re not suing them for defamation, we’re laughing at them … and it is glorious.

