Nolte – Golden Age: MSNBC Cancels Three More Shows No One Watched

Far-left weekend MSNBC anchors Jonathan Capehart, Katie Phang, and Ayman Mohyeldin have all had their shows canceled, per a report from the New York Post.

The Post says it verified the report with an MSNBC spokesperson, who said all three will remain with the left-wing hate outlet in some form. The spokesperson also said Mohyeldin and Capehart will eventually anchor new programs, but could not say when… That likely means never, because if those losers couldn’t attract viewers before what makes any sane person believe they will in the future.

The news comes just a day after we learned Joy Reid’s primetime show, The ReidOut, has been canceled and that Rachel Maddow’s substitute host, Alex Wagner, has been demoted to contributor.

There is no word on if Joy Reid is fired-fired or if the aging blonde will stay on in some capacity.

This Katie Phang lady, who I’ve never heard of, will stay on as a contributor.

“The massive revamp comes as new president Rebecca Kutler, whose interim tag was removed this month, looks to put her stamp on the network after the exit of Rashida Jones,” adds the Post.

“She’s tough and very corporate. Not a lot of people like her but she gets things done,” a MSNBC source told the Post.

Another source complained that Kutler is “canceling two hosts that made history. Alex Wagner is the first Asian-American primetime host and Joy Reid was the first black woman cable primetime host.”

Yeah, well, they also made history with their lousy ratings.

As far as Mohyeldin, his antisemitism and overall hatred of Israel and America was something he only barely tried to hide. No one will mix his toxic presence.

If this isn’t enough winning for you, we also learned today that Lester Holt is stepping down as anchor of the NBC Nightly News.

According to a local media misinformation specialist, my neighbor Carl, all this change of MSNBC anchors means is, “Meet the new liars, same as the old liars. But I might watch if they hire a hottie to read the news. Whatever happened to Paula Zahn? Man, she was a real piece of ass.”

Let’s do the latest tally, and do so with “Layla” playing in our heads…

Jim Acosta

Norah O’Donnell

Chuck Todd

Andrea Mitchell

Chris Wallace

Joy Reid

Neil Cavuto

Alex Wagner

Joy Reid

Ayman Mohyeldin

Katie Phang

Jonathan Capehart

Lester Holt

I guess you could say they all got schlonged.

The legacy media is collapsing on every front. There’s serious talk CBS News might not exist at all in a couple of years. I’ll give MSNBC credit, though. At least MSNBC is getting these losers off the air. CNN has even worse ratings, much worse ratings, and keeps the same losers. MSNBC seems serious about fixing its problems. CNN is so dysfunctional and bubbled, it keeps right on chugging along over that cliff.

But at the risk of coming across as uncaring over their recent humiliations, allow me to offer this olive branch.

I’m just messing with ya.

This is my real olive branch.

Hey, I’m just hating you back. Y’all started it.

Now go get your shinebox.

