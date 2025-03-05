L.A. Times Columnist Celebrates South Carolina Wildfires; Says California Off the Hook!

Los Angeles Times columnist Michael Hiltzik has written an article celebrating the South Carolina wildfires because he believes they mean California, no longer uniquely exposed to such fires, will not face conditions on federal funds.

The South Carolina fires, described as massive and widespread, had burned 4,200 acres as of Tuesday — about one-sixth the size of just one of the two major fires that destroyed enormous parts of Los Angeles in early January.

Hiltzik, a noted left-wing opinion writer, ignores the fact that California’s fires have been mismanaged by state and local governments, year after year, and attacks Republicans for demanding changes in policy in exchange for aid.

He writes:

Hiltzik claims that Republicans’ proposed conditions on aid are “nonsensical” and unrelated to the fires. He attacks Ambassador Ric Grenell, for example, for wanting to defund the Coastal Commission. He ignores the fact that the Coastal Commission has blocked reasonable efforts to make more water available, and that it often impedes sensible development. Governor Gavin Newsom himself has suspended Coastal Commission rules to help fire victims rebuild.

Hiltzik also ignores reasonable and widely-accepted proposals, such as that a Special Master should be created to oversee the disbursement of federal funds, given California’s penchant for misallocating funds meant for other purposes. In 2019, for example, the co-author of California’s cap-and-trade legislation complained that Democrats — his own party — were diverting funds “for investments that are barely related to the original intent” of the program.

Even left-leaning Capital Public Radio faulted Newsom for failing to spend his budget on wildfire prevention — and then lying about it.

All states face natural disasters; only California seems unable to learn from the experience.

