Nolte — Golden Age: Trump-Defeated Lawrence O’ Donnell Taps out for a Week

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell admitted he’s so exhausted by President Donald Trump, he needs a week off.

“This is day 52. I thought it was day 92. It turns out it’s day 52,” O’Donnell told his MSNBC colleague Rachel Maddow Wednesday night. “I’m exhausted at day 52, and so I’m going to take next week off.”

“I’m just taking next week off, then I can come back and go with you all the way to the hundred days,” he added.

“We all tell each other, you have to take care of yourself. You got to pace yourself. You got to be in this for the long haul. So I can’t hold it against you, but I’m very sad,” Maddow responded.

Blah-blah-blah-self care-blah blah… Let’s call this what it is… O’Donnell’s taking a knee for a week not because he’s exhausted by Donald Trump, but because he’s exhausted by all of Donald Trump’s winning.

Hey, trust me on this: I’ve been in this game 20 years, and it is not the amount of news that exhausts you; it’s the type of news. Other than the fact that I believe in live and let live, and he’s a left-wing fascist desperate to see a centralized authority control our lives, O’Donnell and I do have two things in common: we’ve both been in love with Kathryn Harrold, and we’re both partisans in the business of news.

So I can tell you that he’s not tired—he’s depressed. Exhaustion is only a symptom of depression. Every day every vile thing he believes is getting its ass kicked by Donald Trump while his ratings take a dive.

Nothing he says, nothing he does, nothing he hollers, no argument he puts forward penetrates or matters. The 18-hour days he puts in to fight MAGA Train end with him screaming into a bigger and bigger void.

O’Donnell turns 74 this year. He’ll be 78 when Trump leaves office. He’ll be 86 when JD Vance leaves office. He’ll be 94 when Donald Trump Jr. leaves office. He’ll be 102 when Barron Trump leaves office. He’s got to be thinking to himself that his current life of futile misery is no way to spend what could be the last healthy decades of his life.

Hey, he won’t be alone if he chooses the recliner and grandchildren over the void…

Ruth Marcus

538

Paul Krugman

Jim Acosta

Norah O’Donnell

Chuck Todd

Andrea Mitchell

Chris Wallace

Joy Reid

Neil Cavuto

Alex Wagner

Ayman Mohyeldin

Katie Phang

Jonathan Capehart

Lester Holt

One-third of the New York Times Editorial Board

Just to be clear, so no one thinks I’m a little girl like O’Donnell, the only time I’ve allowed politics bum me out was when Obamacare passed. That was a tough run, knowing what it meant. Other than that, I long ago realized that at my age, 1) the future is no longer my problem, and 2) what matters in life has nothing to do with politics.

What I love most about this story is O’Donnell admitting he’s exhausted by Trump.

Uncle! Uncle! You win! I’m tapping out!

