Layoffs Continue at L.A. Times: Cuts Made to Operations, Communications

The Los Angeles Times has delivered another round of layoffs with the outlet’s business side slashed just weeks after 40 newsroom employees accepted buyouts.

The Wrap reports the full count isn’t known, citing Oliver Darcy that dozens of employees across the company’s operations and communications sections were let go this week, including Vice President of Communications Hillary Manning.

Representatives for the Los Angeles Times didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

In January the far-left newspaper flagged its intention to let go at least 115 employees — more than 20 percent of the newsroom alone — one of the largest staff cuts in the newspaper’s 143-year history, as Breitbart News reported.

Senior editors, photographers and members of the video unit were part of that purge in ructions echoed elsewhere across the legacy media.

The cuts were necessary because the Times could no longer lose up to $40 million a year without boosting advertising and subscription revenue, the paper’s owner, biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, said.

Layoffs and buyouts have hit a wide swath of the news industry over the past year. The Washington Post, NPR, CNN and Vox Media are among the many companies hit.

An estimated 2,681 news industry jobs were lost through the end of November, according to the employment firm of Challenger, Gray and Christmas.

That was more than the full years of 2022 and 2021.