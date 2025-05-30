Michael Savage: Joel Pollak of Breitbart News ‘Most Reliable Source’ on South Africa

Conservative author Michael Savage cited Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak this week on his Newsmax show, Savage Nation, in evaluating the question of whether there is in fact a “genocide” in South Africa.

Savage, who has appeared on Pollak’s own show on SiriusXM Patriot 125, Breitbart News Sunday, cited Pollak as the “most reliable source” on South Africa, and quoted a text exchange (with permission) the two had about the “genocide” issue.

The issue came up last week during the Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during which Trump showed video evidence of murder and incitement.

Savage told his audience that given the incendiary nature of the “genocide” claim, it was important to be careful and precise in understanding the issue. He then quoted his exchange with Breitbart’s Pollak, whom he described as the “most reliable source” on the issue of South Africa. The exchange is presented below:

Michael Savage: Hi Joel, I’ve seen your articles about South Africa. Is there any solid evidence that there is actual genocide against whites in South Africa? Joel Pollak: There is what I have called potential genocide but not actual genocide in the present. Thousands of farm murders that the government says are ordinary crime (farmers disagree); racial discrimination the official policy in employment; a new law allowing property to be seized without compensation (hasn’t been used yet but many people fear it is coming); and the incendiary anti-white rhetoric of Julius Malema and his ilk, which is unpunished despite laws against hate speech. These are genocidal conditions, though the vast majority of South Africans would prefer to live in peace. It’s being driven by radical black communists and ethnic nationalists who represent 25% of the population.

Savage also quoted Pollak’s account of the Trump-Ramaphosa meeting for Breitbart News.

Savage then noted that the media attempted to deny the evidence that Trump presented. Even if it fell short of “genocide,” it was still alarming, Savage said.

“Don’t just run around screaming ‘genocide,'” Savage advised his viewers, suggesting that they consult reliable sources such as Pollak and Breitbart News.