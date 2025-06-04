Nolte: Dying Washington Post Looks to AI Editors, Nonprofessional Writers

In a desperate effort to cut costs and expand its readership, the far-left Washington Post is looking to use AI editors and bring in nonprofessional editorial writers.

The program is called Ripple and it “aims to sharply expand [the editorial] lineup, opening The Post to many published opinion articles from other newspapers across America, writers on Substack and eventually nonprofessional writers,” reports the far-left New York Times.

Rather than hire human editors, the Post will use an AI program called Ember to help strengthen and shape editorial submissions:

Ember, the A.I. writing coach being developed by The Post, could automate several functions normally provided by human editors, the people said. Early mock-ups of the tool feature a “story strength” tracker that tells writers how their piece is shaping up, with a sidebar that lays out basic parts of story structure: “early thesis,” “supporting points” and “memorable ending.” A live A.I. assistant would provide developmental questions, with writing prompts inviting authors to add “solid supporting points,” one of the people said.

And because the Post will never change, “Executives have already considered” a bunch of leftist outlets as op-ed partners, such as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Salt Lake Tribune, as well as left-wing Substack writer Matt Yglesias, and the house-trained, anti-Trump outlet The Dispatch.

Obviously, this will help the Post cut costs. No question. Replacing a bunch of editorial salaries and benefit packages with Ember is a smart move. What’s more, the Post will replace any number of salaries and benefit packages by paying outside writers by the piece instead of in-house columnists.

Amazon founder and mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post and announced in February that the Post’s opinion pages would stop endorsing presidential candidates and begin endorsing “personal liberties and free markets,”

“We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets,” Bezos wrote on X. “We’ll cover other topics too, of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others.”

Whatever.

The Washington Post can try to sucker the suckers with a revamped editorial page, but it will always be a fake, far-left propaganda outlet no one can or should trust. Until that problem is solved, the Post will continue its slow-motion disappearance act.

Bezos should list the Washington Post on eBay and take whatever he can get for it.

