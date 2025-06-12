Media Defend Mexican Flag Being Flown at L.A. Riots: ‘Tradition’; ‘Diversity’

Mainstream media outlets, perhaps eager to help Democrats deal with the public relations disaster caused by rioters waving the Mexican flag at riots in Los Angeles, are rushing to provide explanations or interpretations.

Politico explained in a sub-headline that flying the Mexican flag is a “long tradition … during times of anti-immigrant sentiment.”

It added:

Angelica Salas, a prominent activist in the state and executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, noted protesters also hoisted the flag in 2006 , during massive demonstrations against George W. Bush-era legislation to crack down on illegal immigration. … When you see a lot of young people with their flags, it’s also claiming and [showing] support for their parents. So many of the young people who are marching are U.S. citizens, they’re second-, third-generation, maybe they are the first who were born in this country. Very much U.S. citizens by birth, but they want their parents to also know that they’re standing with them. I feel like every time I ask a young person — whether they’re carrying a Mexican flag, a Salvadoran flag, a Guatemalan flag, or any other flag — it’s just about, ‘I want people to understand I’m proud of who I am. I’m not ashamed to be Mexican, and I’m certainly not ashamed of my parents. And I want them to know that I will not reject them.’ Because there’s a lot of pressure to reject the Mexican heritage.

The New York Times cited protesters who said they wanted to stand up for “diversity” against President Donald Trump’s supposed intolerance:

Bonnie Garcia, 32, a U.S.-born citizen from Los Angeles, said she had briefly considered stopping to buy an American flag before attending a rally on Monday that denounced the deployment of National Guard troops in the city. But she stuck with her original plan to bring two small flags representing the countries her parents came from, Guatemala and Mexico.